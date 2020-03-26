Roman Reigns Pulls Out Of WWE WrestleMania 36 Match

In a breaking update on WrestleMania 36, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Roman Reigns has pulled out of the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg due to health concerns.

The reports notes that Reigns told WWE management that he didn’t feel comfortable doing any more of the Performance Center shows during the coronavirus pandemic due to the fact he is immunocompromised from his recent battle with leukemia.

The risk to his health is simply too big and WWE has honored his requests not to perform. It remains unknown if they will find a new opponent for Goldberg.

WWE has already taped some of WrestleMania 36 in there Performance Center and "multiple other" locations. Filming is expected to continue over the next few days.

WrestlingNewsSource.com wishes Reigns well during this pandemic and hope he isolates until it is safe to entertain us all.