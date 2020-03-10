WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
CWFH Episode 458 Plus PP3 Cup Results In the Opening contest, Dan Joseph defended the United Wrestling Network Television Title against Ice Williams for the victory! Levi Shapiro w/ Howdy Price sent a message to Buddy Royal by defeating [...]
Mar 10 - According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp WWE has put out a casting call locally in Glasgow looking for someone to portray Drew McIntyre's father in upcoming skits on RAW. Specifically the charact[...]
Mar 10 - There are no plans for The Undertaker and AJ Styles to have a casket match at WrestleMania 36 despite the numerous teases made by Styles during last night’s episode of Raw. There is curre[...]
Mar 10 - Following 40-year covering pro wrestling, Stu Saks has announced his retirement from popular pro-wrestling magazine, Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Saks has been the lead publisher since 1992 and he'll b[...]
Mar 10 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Nia Jax will be back on WWE television again soon. Johnson notes she is medically clear to compete and all that is keeping her from returning to[...]
Mar 10 - TMZ recently caught up with AEW star Chris Jericho and asked him if his upcoming Fozzy tour dates will go on as planned as more and more public gatherings get canceled due to the coronavirus. He resp[...]
The Undertaker Was Backstage At Monday's WWE Raw Despite not appearing on Monday's WWE Raw, The Undertaker was backstage at this week’s episode. As seen during Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at the Wells Fargo Center in Philade[...]
Vince McMahon & Triple H’s WWE Salaries Revealed WWE’s proxy statement recently revealed that Triple H has been give the new corporate title of Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development. The documents also reveal the [...]
Mar 10 - AEW issued the following update on their upcoming events with regards to the Coronavirus outbreak. "Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update All AEW events are currently moving forward as scheduled.&nb[...]
Mar 10 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, the main event featured a big 8-man tag team match. It is feared during that match an injury may have occurred. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan A[...]
Mar 10 - New Japan Pro Wrestling took to their official website and revealed in a statement that they have cancelled the second half of the New Japan Cup due to the COVID-19 disease. “After NJPW event[...]
Mar 10 - All Elite Wrestling is on fire at the moment and none more so than on social media, where they have just reached one million followers on their official Instagram page. They announced the news [...]
Mar 09 - WWE Hall of Fame Edge made his presence felt on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, attacking both Randy Orton and Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP). .@The305MVP is LIVE on #Raw... and he [...]
Mar 09 - It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion Paige and former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy will both be appearing on this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. We're in for a BI[...]
Mar 09 - It's been officially announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Singles Match between Seth Rollins and Aleister Black. You're either with The #MondayNightMessiah [...]
Mar 09 - It's been announced that former WWE Champion A.J. Styles will be a special guest on tomorrow night's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. TOMORROW NIGHT: #WWEBackstage gets PHENOMENAL when @A[...]
Mar 09 - TV Insider interviewed former WWE and WCW star Haku (aka Tonga Fifita), who discussed his career and other details. He also spoke about his relationship with Rocky Johnson, and first meeti[...]
Mar 09 - ShowBuzzDaily is reportin the final viewership number for WWE SmackDown came in at 2.456 million viewers on FOX. The number is up from the overnight number, which was at 2.453 million viewers. It was[...]
Mar 09 - WWE Superstar Lana will be co-starring in a new sci-fi action movie entitled Cosmic Sin with Bruce Willis as the lead star, according to Deadline. Lana is set to play the role of "Sol" who was origin[...]
Mar 09 - WWE is set to release the second season of their Ruthless Aggression documentary this fall on the WWE Network. The docu-series looks at the period after the Attitude Era and how WWE adapted to a new [...]
Mar 09 - NWA announced this week that The Circle Squared will be returning with two new episodes tomorrow at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s official YouTube channel. This week’s show will feature Colby Cori[...]
Mar 09 - British Pro Wrestling legend Wayne Bridges, a veteran of UK pro wrestling scene during its height in the 1970s and '80s has died aged 83. NXT General Manager William Regal announced the news on Twitt[...]