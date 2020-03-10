WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

CWFH Episode 458 Plus PP3 Cup Results

Posted By: Mike Reign on Mar 10, 2020

CWFH Episode 458 Plus PP3 Cup Results

In the Opening contest, Dan Joseph defended the United Wrestling Network Television Title against Ice Williams for the victory!

Levi Shapiro w/ Howdy Price sent a message to Buddy Royal by defeating Jack Banning!

What a victory for Anthony Idol & Frankie Frank against VERMIN!

Nobody Cares? Ray Rosas defeated Jordan Clearwater in the Main Event to advance to the PP3Cup Finals!

Catch this action and much more...

For more CWFH action please look at your local TV listings.

As reported by CWFHNews

 

Source: https://www.instagram.com/cwfhfannews/

Mar 10
Mar 10
Mar 10
Mar 10
Mar 10
Mar 10
Mar 10
Mar 10
Mar 10
Mar 10
Mar 10
Mar 10
Mar 09
Mar 09
Mar 09
Mar 09
Mar 09
Mar 09
Mar 09
Mar 09
Mar 09
Mar 09
Mar 09
Mar 09
Mar 09
