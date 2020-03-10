WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Casting For The Role Of Top Superstar’s Father
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2020
According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp WWE has put out a casting call locally in Glasgow looking for someone to portray Drew McIntyre's father in upcoming skits on RAW.
Specifically the character is referred to as the GAMESKEEPER or the McIntyre family, and Drew's spiritual leader. The casting call ends this week.
https://wrestlr.me/62054/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 10 CWFH Episode 458 Plus PP3 Cup Results In the Opening contest, Dan Joseph defended the United Wrestling Network Television Title against Ice Williams for the victory! Levi Shapiro w/ Howdy[...]
Mar 10 - In the Opening contest, Dan Joseph defended the United Wrestling Network Television Title against Ice Williams for the victory! Levi Shapiro w/ Howdy[...]
Mar 10
Mar 10 - According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp WWE has put out a casting call locally in Glasgow looking for someone to portray Drew McIntyre's father i[...]
Mar 10
Mar 10 - There are no plans for The Undertaker and AJ Styles to have a casket match at WrestleMania 36 despite the numerous teases made by Styles during [...]
Mar 10
Mar 10 - Following 40-year covering pro wrestling, Stu Saks has announced his retirement from popular pro-wrestling magazine, Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Saks [...]
Mar 10
Mar 10 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Nia Jax will be back on WWE television again soon. Johnson notes she is medically clear to com[...]
Mar 10
Mar 10 - TMZ recently caught up with AEW star Chris Jericho and asked him if his upcoming Fozzy tour dates will go on as planned as more and more public gather[...]
Mar 10
Mar 10 - Despite not appearing on Monday's WWE Raw, The Undertaker was backstage at this week’s episode. As seen during Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber[...]
Mar 10
Mar 10 - WWE’s proxy statement recently revealed that Triple H has been give the new corporate title of Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strateg[...]
Mar 10
Mar 10 - AEW issued the following update on their upcoming events with regards to the Coronavirus outbreak. "Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update All AEW ev[...]
Mar 10
Mar 10 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, the main event featured a big 8-man tag team match. It is feared during that match an injury may have occurred. On the l[...]
Mar 10
Mar 10 - New Japan Pro Wrestling took to their official website and revealed in a statement that they have cancelled the second half of the New Japan Cup due t[...]
Mar 10
Mar 10 - All Elite Wrestling is on fire at the moment and none more so than on social media, where they have just reached one million followers on their offici[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - The following are the results of the March 9th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addressed Shay[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - It's been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a WrestleMania contract signing between The Undertak[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - WWE Hall of Fame Edge made his presence felt on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, attacking both Randy Orton and Montel Vontavious Porte[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - It's been announced that former WWE Divas Champion Paige and former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy will both be appearing on this week's episode of WWE[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - It's been officially announced that tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a Singles Match between Seth Rollins and Aleister Bla[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - It's been announced that former WWE Champion A.J. Styles will be a special guest on tomorrow night's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. TOM[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - TV Insider interviewed former WWE and WCW star Haku (aka Tonga Fifita), who discussed his career and other details. He also spoke about his rela[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - ShowBuzzDaily is reportin the final viewership number for WWE SmackDown came in at 2.456 million viewers on FOX. The number is up from the overnight n[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - On Busted Open Radio Bully Ray weighed in on this past Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV. Bully Ray said that the Women’s Ch[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - WWE Superstar Lana will be co-starring in a new sci-fi action movie entitled Cosmic Sin with Bruce Willis as the lead star, according to Deadline. La[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - WWE is set to release the second season of their Ruthless Aggression documentary this fall on the WWE Network. The docu-series looks at the period af[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - NWA announced this week that The Circle Squared will be returning with two new episodes tomorrow at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s official YouTube channe[...]
Mar 09
Mar 09 - British Pro Wrestling legend Wayne Bridges, a veteran of UK pro wrestling scene during its height in the 1970s and '80s has died aged 83. NXT General[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π