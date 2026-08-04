Pro Wrestling Icon Dory Funk Jr. Dies Aged 85

The professional wrestling world is mourning the loss of one of its most respected and influential figures, as Dory Funk Jr. has passed away.

The Cauliflower Alley Club confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement paying tribute to the Hall of Fame star, describing him as "one of professional wrestling's true legends."

Dory Funk Jr. built an extraordinary legacy during his decades-long career. He made history with his reign as NWA World Heavyweight Champion and earned universal respect for his technical wrestling ability, professionalism, and dedication to the industry. Beyond his accomplishments in the ring, he became one of wrestling's most influential trainers, helping shape generations of future stars.

Born into the iconic Funk wrestling family, Dory proudly carried on the family's legacy and became known worldwide as one of the sport's finest competitors. His contributions extended far beyond championships, with countless wrestlers crediting him as a mentor and teacher throughout his career.

In its tribute, the Cauliflower Alley Club praised Dory's lasting impact on professional wrestling while offering condolences to his loved ones.

The organization stated:

"The Cauliflower Alley Club mourns the passing of one of professional wrestling's true legends, Dory Funk Jr.

A champion, a teacher, a gentleman, and an ambassador for our great sport, Dory Funk Jr. leaves behind a legacy that will forever be remembered by wrestlers and fans around the world. From his historic reign as NWA World Heavyweight Champion to his countless contributions as a trainer and mentor, Dory represented the very best traditions of professional wrestling.

Born into one of wrestling's most respected families, Dory carried the Funk name with pride and helped inspire generations of performers. His technical brilliance, toughness, and dedication to the craft made him one of the most respected competitors to ever step inside the squared circle.

The Cauliflower Alley Club extends its deepest condolences to his wife Marti and the entire Funk family, friends, and the many lives touched by Dory throughout his remarkable journey.

Today, we celebrate not only a legendary wrestler, but a true icon whose impact on professional wrestling will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Dory Funk Jr.

A champion forever.

A wrestling legend forever."

Dory Funk Jr.'s influence on professional wrestling spanned generations, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire wrestlers and fans alike for many years to come.