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The Undertaker Admits He Wants to End Six Feet Under Podcast

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 04, 2026
The Undertaker Admits He Wants to End Six Feet Under Podcast

The future of Six Feet Under appears to be in doubt after The Undertaker openly admitted he has never enjoyed hosting the podcast and expects it could come to an end once his current deal expires.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Calaway was asked whether he had fun recording the show. His response left little room for doubt, revealing that podcasting has never been something he has enjoyed.

"Not at all. No. I mean, Fanatics is actually one of the sponsors, but I'd almost rather go to the dentist and pull a tooth than do a podcast," Calaway admitted.

When Van Vliet suggested the podcast could continue for years, The Undertaker quickly dismissed the idea, indicating the end may be much closer than many expected.

"Years? ... No, we're probably talking months. I think when this contract rolls out, I don't think we'll be renewing."

A Major Shake-Up Changed the Podcast
The comments are especially interesting given the significant changes made to Six Feet Under in 2025.

The podcast originally launched with The Undertaker joined by his longtime friend Matt Lyda, whose easygoing chemistry with Calaway was widely praised by listeners. That changed after WWE assumed control of the production, with the show moving under the Fanatics banner.

As part of the revamp, Lyda was replaced by Calaway's wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool as co-host.

Lyda later revealed during an appearance on Maven Huffman's YouTube channel that he had no prior warning about the decision. According to Lyda, Calaway personally informed him that WWE would be taking over the podcast and making changes to its format.

The Undertaker's candid remarks are likely to resonate with many listeners who have been vocal about the show's evolution.

Following WWE's involvement, some fans argued that Six Feet Under lost the natural chemistry and laid back conversations that made the original version so enjoyable. The latest comments from The Undertaker suggest he may have shared some of those frustrations, as he now appears ready to walk away from podcasting altogether once his current agreement comes to an end.

 

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