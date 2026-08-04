WWE Confirms Royal Rumble 2027 Host City and Stadium

WWE has officially announced that Royal Rumble 2027 will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, marking the event's return to the state for the first time in eight years.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Tuesday, where it was revealed that the event forms part of a new multi-year agreement between TKO and the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance. The partnership will bring a variety of major events to Arizona, including shows from WWE, UFC, Zuffa Boxing, and Professional Bull Riders.

State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, is no stranger to hosting blockbuster events. The venue previously welcomed WrestleMania 26 in 2010 and has also staged multiple Super Bowls. Arizona last hosted the Royal Rumble in 2019, when the event was held at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Several notable names attended Tuesday's announcement, including Arizona native Nikki Bella and interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green. UFC President Dana White was also present alongside fighters Brandon Moreno and Sean O'Malley, as well as representatives from the Professional Bull Riders organization.



While WWE confirmed the event will take place in February 2027, an exact date has not yet been announced.

The premium live event will serve as the launching point on the road to WrestleMania 43, which is scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia in April 2027, although WWE has yet to reveal the official date for that event as well.

The February timeframe is slightly later than fans have come to expect, as the Royal Rumble has traditionally been held during the final weekend of January. However, WWE has shifted the event into early February before, most recently with the 2025 edition.