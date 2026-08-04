Brock Lesnar Officially Announces WWE Retirement After SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar has officially brought the curtain down on one of the most decorated careers in combat sports and professional wrestling.

The former WWE and UFC champion confirmed his retirement during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, just days after his final WWE match at SummerSlam 2026. Lesnar's farewell came after suffering a second consecutive loss to Oba Femi, who defeated him inside Hell in a Cell in the main event of SummerSlam's opening night.

Although Lesnar stopped short of announcing his retirement immediately after the match, he made it clear that the moment symbolized a changing of the guard, describing himself as "the past" while declaring Femi to be the future. With the event taking place in Minnesota, a state closely linked to Lesnar's career, the occasion carried extra emotional weight.

Now, the 49-year-old has confirmed there will be no return.

"I’m here today to do this interview to let the world and everybody know that I am retired. And I wanted to say a big ‘thank you’ to everybody," Lesnar said. "Saturday was a very emotional day for me. Kind of weird because I did, my heart, when Oba Femi slammed me at WrestleMania, I was like, ‘I can’t do this again.’ I was like, I think I’m done. But the business, and I still had some fuel in the tank. But Saturday, for Brock Lesnar, that’s it. That’s it for me in the squared circle and for everything else too."

With his in ring career behind him, Lesnar revealed he plans to focus on life away from wrestling. He spoke about looking forward to hunting and spending more time supporting his children, with his sons pursuing hockey careers while his daughter continues chasing her Olympic dreams in shot put.

Lesnar also took time to thank the fans who followed his journey from amateur wrestling to becoming one of the biggest attractions in WWE and UFC. He expressed appreciation to WWE, TKO, UFC President Dana White, the University of Minnesota, his coaches, and praised Oba Femi for helping close out his career.

"I just want to give a shoutout to everybody on this universe that has followed me from since I was a little kid all the way to Saturday. I was just a farm kid from South Dakota with a big dream, and a big heart, and a big ass chip on my shoulder. I’m just grateful. Grateful to be 49 years old and to be able to do what I did in this lifetime. I thank God and everybody that supported me."

Lesnar explained that the decision ultimately came down to wanting to enjoy life while he is still healthy enough to do so. While some fans may question whether the retirement will stick after his post WrestleMania comments earlier this year, this marks the first time Lesnar has publicly stated that he is officially retired.

His final rivalry saw Oba Femi emerge victorious with a 2 to 1 record, defeating Lesnar at both WrestleMania 42 and SummerSlam, with the latter taking place inside Hell in a Cell.

WWE also paid tribute to Lesnar's legendary career with a retrospective video package that aired during Monday Night Raw.