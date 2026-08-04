MLW Returns to Atlanta's Center Stage for Fusion TV Taping This October

Major League Wrestling has officially announced its return to Atlanta this October, with the promotion set to tape a new episode of MLW Fusion from the historic Center Stage. The event will feature several of the company's biggest stars, including MLW World Heavyweight Champion Killer Kross, Matt Riddle, Mistico, Shotzi, and The Good Brothers.
MLW issued the following:
ATLANTA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) rides back into Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 3, bringing world class professional wrestling to one of the South's most storied wrestling cities with an MLW Fusion TV taping at the legendary Center Stage.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. ET at MLWATL.com and Ticketmaster, with seats starting at just $10.
This MLW Fusion TV taping is fueled by Don Gato Tequila and will feature:
MLW World Heavyweight Champion Killer Kross
Mistico
Matt Riddle
The Good Brothers: "Machine Gun" Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows
Donovan Dijak
MLW National Champion Austin Aries
Shotzi
Trevor Lee
Lady Frost
CONTRA Unit
ZAMAYA
LaBron Kozone
Andrew Everett
Jesus Rodriguez
JUMBO
And more
The event will serve as a high profile MLW Fusion television taping, bringing MLW's signature blend of athleticism, compelling rivalries, and unpredictable moments to a national audience.
Fueled by Danny McBride's Don Gato Tequila, MLW's return to Atlanta promises a night of explosive action inside one of the city's most iconic entertainment destinations, where every seat is close to the action and every moment hits harder.
About Major League Wrestling
Major League Wrestling is one of the fastest growing professional wrestling organizations in the world, delivering premium live events, television programming, and original wrestling content to fans globally through its roster of world class athletes and distinctive storytelling. MLW's weekly flagship series MLW Fusion airs Saturday nights on VEEPs, YouTube, and beIN Sports.
For more information, visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram, and YouTube.
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