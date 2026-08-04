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Backstage Changes Continue as Top WWE Executive Departs

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 04, 2026
Backstage Changes Continue as Top WWE Executive Departs

Another notable backstage departure has taken place within WWE, as Patrick Dooley is reportedly no longer with the organization.

According to PWInsider, Dooley, who served as WWE's Senior Vice President of Global Strategy and Corporate Development, quietly exited the company in late July. The report cites a WWE executive with direct knowledge of the situation. Neither Dooley nor WWE has publicly commented on his departure, and no official announcement was made.

Dooley was regarded as one of the company's most influential executives outside of the creative department, working directly beneath Paul "Triple H" Levesque in the corporate structure. PWInsider credits him with playing a key role in several major business initiatives, including WWE's acquisition of AAA, helping establish AAA's partnership with FOX Latin America, and overseeing NXT's move back to Full Sail University. While WWE's purchase of AAA is a confirmed transaction, Dooley's reported involvement in those projects comes from PWInsider's sources.

After joining WWE in 2018 as Director of Global Strategy, Dooley steadily climbed the corporate ladder. Before arriving in WWE, he worked for global consulting firm Oliver Wyman and also earned an MBA from the Wharton School.

His exit comes during a year that has seen significant cost-cutting measures across WWE and TKO. In April, WWE released 25 talents in a single wave, with additional departures in the weeks that followed. Reports also indicated that several performers were asked to accept reduced contracts, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods ultimately choosing to leave rather than agree to pay cuts. TKO was also said to be pursuing millions of dollars in payroll savings, while further corporate layoffs affecting WWE's digital and social media teams were reported at the end of June.

The broader cost-cutting strategy has sparked criticism from some within the wrestling industry, particularly as it coincided with record company stock prices and executive compensation disclosures.

 

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