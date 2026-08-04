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Latest on Roman Reigns' Expected AAA Plans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 04, 2026
Latest on Roman Reigns' Expected AAA Plans

Roman Reigns looks set to cross over into AAA after a backstage tease on the August 3 edition of WWE RAW.

RAW concluded with the WWE World Heavyweight Champion encountering AAA General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio backstage. After the two shared a handshake, Mysterio told Reigns he wanted to "run something by" him before the pair walked off together, leaving fans speculating about what comes next.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the segment was designed to set up a future appearance for Reigns under the AAA banner, although it is not expected to happen at TripleMania in Las Vegas.

"Obviously they're going to put him on a show. Now, what I can tell you is it's what it is not going to be the MGM Grand Show [AAA TripleMania], which would have been like my two first picks were the MGM Grand Show or Edenberg, Texas, which goes against, the one that goes against All-In, because those made sense as far as they're fairly, the next two upcoming."

Meltzer went on to suggest another possibility could be WWE and AAA's upcoming Chicago event, which is scheduled opposite AEW's pay-per-view in the same city.

"It could be Chicago. They're running the Allstate Arena. I figured Punk would work that show. I didn't figure Roman would work that show, but they might. Maybe they want Roman to work the show. It is head-to-head with AEW's pay-per-view in the same city."

He also believes WWE intends to heavily promote the appearance across its media platforms.

"Obviously they're going to do some sort of a special on it, whether it be YouTube or elsewhere, Netflix, something somewhere. Probably YouTube. The big thing is that they're going to go head-to-head with the AEW pay-per-view in the same city and they want to draw a bigger crowd and they probably will."

While nothing has been officially announced, the closing RAW segment strongly hinted that Reigns' first AAA appearance is on the horizon, adding another high profile element to WWE's growing partnership with the Mexican promotion.

 

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