AJ Styles Explains Why He Dislikes WWE Unreal

Speaking on The AJ Styles Show podcast, the former WWE Champion explained that he believes fans have not earned the right to see what happens behind the curtain, pointing to the sacrifices wrestlers make throughout their careers.

Styles said:

"Here’s my take on it. Do I like it? I do not.

Because the outside hasn’t earned the right to know what I know and be where I’ve been. They don’t get the opportunity to get into the ring and hit the ropes as much as they would like to. They shouldn’t get that opportunity.

I paid a price, right? And it’s something that I’m gonna have to deal with for the rest of my life with these injuries that I’ve accumulated, the abuse that I put on my body. And a lot of other guys have done the same.

So, in my old school opinion, they don’t deserve, they haven’t earned the right to know what goes on, what is said, and all these things. And it’s just my opinion. That’s all it is."

Styles also acknowledged why WWE chose to produce the series, saying the company's business priorities made the decision understandable.

"If there’s a way that they can make money off this, they’re going to. And that’s kind of where we’re at in this business. When it comes to WWE and who is owning WWE, it’s all about making money and finding ways to do that. That’s what this is."