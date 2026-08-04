2 Cold Scorpio Pleads Guilty in Assault Case Ahead of Scheduled Trial

Former WWE, WCW, and ECW star 2 Cold Scorpio has pleaded guilty to reduced charges connected to his 2024 arrest, avoiding a trial that had been scheduled to begin today.

According to Fightful, Scorpio admitted guilt to second degree assault and armed criminal action as part of a plea agreement. The deal reduced the original allegation of first degree assault while retaining the armed criminal action charge.

The veteran wrestler was arrested in June 2024 following an incident at a gas station where he was employed as a security guard. Authorities alleged that he stabbed a man during an altercation at the location.

With the guilty plea now entered, the case will move directly to sentencing. Scorpio is scheduled to return to court on October 9, when a judge will determine his punishment.

Throughout his wrestling career, 2 Cold Scorpio built a reputation as one of the industry's most athletic performers. He captured the ECW World Television Championship four times, held the ECW World Tag Team Championship, and also enjoyed a reign as WCW World Tag Team Champion. In recognition of his influence on hardcore wrestling, he was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame in 2014.