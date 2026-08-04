×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Full WWE NXT Lineup Revealed For Tonight's Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 04, 2026
Full WWE NXT Lineup Revealed For Tonight's Show

WWE NXT heads to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight with several championship bouts and a high stakes NXT Underground match already confirmed for the broadcast on The CW.

The featured attraction sees NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey put her title on the line against Lola Vice under NXT Underground rules, where the ropes offer little protection and victory can only come by knockout or submission.

The NXT Tag Team Championships will also be defended as reigning champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes face the challenge of Myles Borne and Tavion Heights.

Another championship is scheduled to be contested when WWE Speed Champion Wren Sinclair takes on NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria.

Rounding out the announced lineup, Jaida Parker and Thea Hail will join forces to battle Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic in tag team action.

Confirmed WWE NXT Match Card

  • NXT Women's Championship (NXT Underground Match): Kendal Grey (c) vs. Lola Vice
  • NXT Tag Team Championship: Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes (c) vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights
  • WWE Speed Championship: Wren Sinclair (c) vs. Zaria
  • Tag Team Match: Jaida Parker & Thea Hail vs. Nikkita Lyons & Karmen Petrovic

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite - Grand Slam Mexico

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Aug. 5th 2026

#grand slam

AEW Collision

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Aug. 8th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 19th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Aug. 21st 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Reading, Pennsylvania

Aug. 22nd 2026

#collision

TNA Lockdown 2026

Chicago, Illinois

Aug. 23rd 2026

#lockdown

WWE Summer Tour 2026

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Aug. 23rd 2026

#null

WWE Monday Night RAW

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Aug. 24th 2026

#raw

WWE Monday Night RAW

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Aug. 24th 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement