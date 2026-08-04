Full WWE NXT Lineup Revealed For Tonight's Show

WWE NXT heads to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight with several championship bouts and a high stakes NXT Underground match already confirmed for the broadcast on The CW.

The featured attraction sees NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey put her title on the line against Lola Vice under NXT Underground rules, where the ropes offer little protection and victory can only come by knockout or submission.

The NXT Tag Team Championships will also be defended as reigning champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes face the challenge of Myles Borne and Tavion Heights.

Another championship is scheduled to be contested when WWE Speed Champion Wren Sinclair takes on NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria.

Rounding out the announced lineup, Jaida Parker and Thea Hail will join forces to battle Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic in tag team action.

Confirmed WWE NXT Match Card