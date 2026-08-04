TKO Reveals Reasoning Behind Two Night SummerSlam Format

WWE has offered further insight into why SummerSlam continues to be presented as a two night Premium Live Event, with TKO President Mark Shapiro outlining the company's long term strategy during the latest TKO earnings call.

Following the success of last year's record breaking two night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium, WWE brought the event to Minneapolis in 2026 for the city's first ever stadium show. According to Shapiro, the decision was driven by more than just ticket sales, with fan experience and market growth playing major roles.

Speaking on the call, Shapiro explained:

"Our decision making is deliberate. SummerSlam is a prime example. Following last year’s record two-day event at MetLife Stadium, we decided to take this premium live event to Minneapolis this summer for our first ever stadium show in the city, backed by a meaningful financial incentive package. The two-day show was extraordinary. The sold-out corresponding WWE FanFest delivered strong engagement metrics. Across TKO, we prioritized both the fan experience and improving profitability. They are not mutually exclusive, and they are not always in that order."

Shapiro later expanded on the thinking behind the format, noting that while a single night may have generated stronger revenue per ticket, WWE believed two nights delivered greater value overall.

"Look, we could have done SummerSlam on one night and likely had a higher ticket per cap. But in looking at that event, we chose two days because we thought it would be an overall better fan experience. We thought it would be a better viewing experience on ESPN. We thought we would get more marketing for our brand on ESPN. We thought it was important to go back to the Midwest that outside of elimination chamber last year in Chicago, we really haven’t been doing enough of our PLEs in the Midwest. So as I said in my prepared remarks, it’s not always about the actual bottom line, right? We prioritize the fan experience and improving profitability. They’re not usually exclusive and they’re not always in that order."

The comments reinforce WWE's commitment to making SummerSlam a marquee two night event, with the company balancing financial performance alongside fan engagement, media exposure, and expanding its presence in key markets.