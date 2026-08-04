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Kazuchika Okada Honors Tiger Mask IV After Potential Final Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 04, 2026
Kazuchika Okada Honors Tiger Mask IV After Potential Final Match

Tiger Mask IV may have wrestled the final match of his legendary career, and the moment ended with a heartfelt tribute from one of New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest stars.

Although Tiger Mask IV officially celebrated his retirement in Japan several weeks ago, he has continued to fulfill previously scheduled appearances. On Monday night at PRODUCE Wrestling in Brooklyn, he teamed with "Dynamite Kid" Tom Billington in what is believed to be his last match.

Following the bout, AEW star Kazuchika Okada made a surprise appearance to pay tribute to the retiring icon. Staying true to his current persona, Okada briefly flipped off the crowd before presenting Tiger Mask IV with a bouquet of flowers and bowing in a show of respect, creating a memorable sendoff for the veteran.

The two shared plenty of history in New Japan over the years, most often competing alongside or against each other in tag team matches. One of their most notable singles meetings came in December 2009, when Tiger Mask IV defeated Okada in Osaka.

The featured tag team match saw Tiger Mask IV and Tom Billington defeat the Black Tiger duo of Rocky Romero, competing as Black Tiger IV, and Black Tiger IX, formerly known as Magnus in CMLL. The pairing carried extra significance, as Billington's uncle, the original Dynamite Kid, was one of the defining rivals of the original Tiger Mask.

Trained by the original Tiger Mask, Satoru Sayama, Tiger Mask IV began his career with Michinoku Pro in 1995 before joining New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2002, where he became one of the promotion's most decorated junior heavyweight stars.

During his career, he captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship six times, won the Best of the Super Juniors tournament twice, and held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles alongside both Jushin Liger and Robbie Eagles.

His accomplishments stretched well beyond New Japan, with championship success in All Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, CMLL, and UWA. Fans in the United States also saw him compete in TNA Wrestling, including a memorable four way match against Alex Shelley, Jerry Lynn, and Senshi (Low Ki) at Sacrifice 2007.

 

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