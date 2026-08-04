Roman Reigns & Rey Mysterio Tease Potential WWE and AAA Alliance After RAW

Roman Reigns shared an intriguing moment with Rey Mysterio as Monday Night RAW came to a close, hinting that something significant could be on the horizon.

After successfully defending his World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, Reigns appeared during the closing moments of RAW, giving his approval as Jacob Fatu brutally dismantled Royce Keys following their street fight. As "The Tribal Chief" made his way backstage, he was met by Rey Mysterio.

The two WWE legends exchanged a handshake before Mysterio reminded Reigns of his current role.

"I'm the General Manager of AAA," Mysterio said before adding, "Let me run something by you."

With that, the pair walked off together, ending the broadcast and immediately sparking speculation about what WWE could have planned.

The backstage interaction comes as WWE continues to strengthen its relationship with AAA while simultaneously scheduling major events opposite AEW's biggest shows.

On August 30, AAA will run an event directly against AEW All In, with NXT Heatwave set to begin immediately after the AAA show wraps up.

The competition continues into September. WWE has already confirmed that Worlds Collide, featuring both WWE and AAA talent, will take place on September 26, the very same day as AEW All Out. Both promotions will be running events in the Chicago area, with AEW at the Allstate Arena and WWE and AAA presenting Worlds Collide from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates. CM Punk has also teased the possibility of appearing at the crossover event.

Before then, AAA will present its flagship Triplemania event across two nights, beginning on September 11 in Las Vegas before concluding on September 13 in Mexico City.