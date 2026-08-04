Becky Lynch Returns to WWE RAW, Sets Sights on Liv Morgan's Women's World Title

Becky Lynch made her return to WWE television on the August 3 edition of Monday Night RAW in Des Moines, Iowa, wasting no time in targeting Liv Morgan and the Women's World Championship.

The comeback took place following a match between Sol Ruca and Roxanne Perez. The bout ended in a disqualification after Liv Morgan tripped Ruca on the ropes, with the referee spotting the interference before Judgment Day launched a post match assault on Ruca.

That brought out Lynch to a huge ovation from the crowd.

Raquel Rodriguez initially believed Lynch had returned to challenge her for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Rodriguez captured the title on July 27, a championship Lynch became the inaugural holder of before losing it to Sol Ruca at Clash in Italy back in May.

However, "The Man" quickly dismissed that idea, declaring she had already established the prestige of the Women's Intercontinental Title and was instead focused on Morgan.

Lynch tore into Morgan's reign, branding it the "worst Women's World Championship reign of all time" and promising she would not allow Morgan to go another 100 days without defending the title. Morgan captured the championship from Stephanie Vaquer on night one of WrestleMania 42 in April and did not defend it on television again until defeating IYO SKY at SummerSlam this past Saturday.

Morgan fired back by telling Lynch to "go home and be a mother," but Lynch laughed off the remark and continued mocking the champion while following Judgment Day up the entrance ramp. She also took aim at Morgan by claiming she was not even the greatest women's champion in Judgment Day, nor the greatest champion associated with Dominik Mysterio, an obvious reference to the injured Rhea Ripley.

Before Judgment Day could leave, Stephanie Vaquer made her surprise return after being sidelined with injury since losing the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 42. Vaquer charged straight into the group and attacked Morgan, leaving the champion reeling as Lynch watched from the turnbuckle.

The closing moments saw Lynch and Vaquer share a tense staredown inside the ring, teasing a potential future showdown. WWE has yet to announce any match involving the pair.

Lynch had been absent from WWE programming since June 8 after losing in the opening round of the Queen of the Ring tournament, with no storyline explanation ever given for her disappearance.