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Big Cass Makes WWE Return on RAW After Eight Year Absence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 04, 2026
Big Cass Makes WWE Return on RAW After Eight Year Absence

Big Cass is officially back in WWE.

The former WWE star made his surprise return during Monday Night RAW from the Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa, laying out Je'Von Evans moments after Evans picked up a victory over Ethan Page.

The comeback marks Cass' first appearance for WWE in eight years. His return had been heavily teased over recent weeks through a series of cryptic vignettes that began airing on the July 13 edition of RAW, all building toward the date of August 3.

Cass originally signed with WWE in 2011 and rose to prominence alongside Enzo Amore as one of the company's most popular tag teams. Following their split, he embarked on a singles run before being released in June 2018 during a difficult period in his personal life. WWE's recent teaser videos acknowledged those struggles, focusing on his journey and the obstacles he has overcome to earn another opportunity.

Since leaving WWE, Cass rebuilt both his career and personal life. Wrestling as Big Bill, he joined AEW in 2022 and remained with the promotion until his contract expired last month. Throughout that time, he openly discussed his sobriety and the positive changes he had made outside the ring.

Although speculation ahead of RAW suggested Enzo Amore could also return, he did not appear on the show and was never featured in WWE's promotional vignettes.

Cass, who turns 40 later this month, becomes the latest familiar face to return to WWE following Baron Corbin's comeback, which culminated in Corbin capturing the United States Championship from Trick Williams at SummerSlam.

Monday's RAW was centered on the fallout from SummerSlam, with appearances from Roman Reigns and Oba Femi, but it was Big Cass' unexpected return that provided one of the night's biggest talking points.

 

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