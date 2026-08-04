WWE Monday Night Raw Full Results - August 4th, 2026

WWE Raw returned to Netflix from Des Moines, Iowa, for the fallout episode following SummerSlam 2026. With the dust still settling from the Biggest Party of the Summer, the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns opened the show, while several major storylines began taking shape following the weekend's events.

The show featured championship celebrations, heated confrontations, the return of Big Cass and Stephanie Vaquer, and a violent Street Fight main event between Jacob Fatu and Royce Keys.

Roman Reigns and LA Knight Open Raw

Roman Reigns kicked off the show inside Casey's Center, fresh off his victory over Seth Rollins in the SummerSlam Sunday main event.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion asked the Des Moines crowd to acknowledge him before discussing Rollins. Reigns referred to Rollins as his brother and suggested that the two may have finally found peace after their brutal rivalry.

Reigns acknowledged that Rollins was from Des Moines and encouraged the crowd to sing Rollins' theme. The fans obliged, singing the song throughout the arena.

The moment was interrupted by LA Knight.

Knight congratulated Reigns on defeating Rollins but argued that the champion was still a fraud. Knight reminded Reigns that he had defeated members of The Bloodline and claimed that Reigns owed him a one-on-one opportunity.

Knight said the match could happen tonight, next week, at Money in the Bank or even WrestleMania. Regardless of when it happened, Knight promised that the answer would be "Yah!"

Reigns mocked Knight's claim of being a "Mega Star," pointing out his inexpensive watch before dismissing Knight's recent victories. Reigns declared that the days of complaining and demanding championship opportunities were over and told Knight to get to the back of the line.

Knight refused to back down. He mocked Reigns and The Shield, calling the champion a fraud and claiming he was everything Reigns wished he could have been.

Knight promised to send Reigns "back to factory settings" before spelling out his name and delivering another emphatic "Yah!"

Knight left the ring while continuing to antagonize Reigns, leaving the champion visibly irritated.

Je'Von Evans Defeats Ethan Page

Je'Von Evans and Ethan Page squared off in the night's opening match.

Evans used his athleticism early, countering Page's attempts to slow the pace with springboard offense, a slingshot headscissors, a dropkick and a plancha to the floor.

Page eventually took control and targeted Evans with a series of strikes, suplexes, backbreakers and attacks to the lower back. Page repeatedly taunted Evans while maintaining control.

Evans eventually mounted a comeback, but Page continued finding ways to cut him off. Page nearly stole the match by using the ropes for leverage, then came close to victory after hitting the Confidence Breaker and a powerslam.

Page attempted to expose a turnbuckle, but the referee caught him. Evans used the distraction to avoid both Page and the referee before connecting with the double-jump cutter.

Winner: Je'Von Evans

Big Cass Returns

The celebration didn't last long.

Big Cass made a surprise return to WWE immediately following the match and attacked Evans.

Cass blasted Evans with a big boot before following up with a clothesline. He then dragged Evans around the ring and finished the assault with a bear hug into East River Crossing.

The shocking return established Cass as an immediate threat on the Raw roster.

The Bloodline Discusses LA Knight

Backstage, Roman Reigns addressed The Bloodline following the events earlier in the evening.

Reigns said that while he wanted to maintain respect within the group, the recent loss involving Jacob Fatu was unacceptable. He reminded Fatu that losing was not an option, particularly against his younger brother.

Reigns also questioned the relationship between Royce Keys and Fatu, insisting that Keys was not family.

Jey Uso said they would handle LA Knight, but Reigns immediately claimed Knight for himself.

Knight then walked past The Bloodline and sarcastically asked if he had heard someone say they wanted to leave him alone. He told them he would see them next week.

Liv Morgan Claims She's the Greatest Women's Champion

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan came to the ring alongside Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Liv proclaimed herself the greatest Women's Champion of all time and praised IYO SKY for being the only woman who had truly challenged her.

After defeating SKY at SummerSlam, Liv said she no longer saw anyone worthy of stepping up to her. She declared that she would become the longest-reigning Women's Champion in WWE history.

Liv also congratulated Raquel Rodriguez on becoming the new Women's Intercontinental Champion and predicted that Roxanne Perez would defeat Sol Ruca later in the evening.

Liv concluded by claiming that her group controlled Monday Night Raw.

Sol Ruca Defeats Roxanne Perez by Disqualification

Sol Ruca immediately attacked Roxanne Perez before the official start of their match, forcing Perez to retreat to the floor.

Once the bell rang, Perez attempted to slow Ruca down, using holds and deliberate attacks to frustrate her opponent.

Ruca responded with her athletic offense, including a back senton, dropkick and moonsault from the ring post to the floor.

The match changed when Ruca attempted the Rainbow DDT and landed awkwardly, injuring her arm.

Perez immediately exploited the injury, targeting Ruca's arm with an armbar, hammerlock and hammerlock DDT. She repeatedly drove Ruca's shoulder into the ring post while keeping her opponent grounded.

Ruca eventually rallied, hitting a series of strikes and a German suplex before scoring another near fall.

Ruca attempted the Sol Snatcher, but Liv Morgan interfered.

The referee immediately called for the bell.

Winner via Disqualification: Sol Ruca

Following the match, Perez hit Ruca with Pop Rox while Raquel delivered the Tejana Bomb.

That brought out Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer Return

Becky Lynch returned to Raw and confronted Liv Morgan.

Lynch said she had already made the Women's Intercontinental Championship famous and declared that her work with the title was finished.

She criticized Liv's championship reign, arguing that the Women's World Champion had become little more than a glorified valet. Lynch demanded that Liv defend her title rather than focus on flirting and insisted that her reign had been one of the worst in history.

Liv responded by telling Lynch that she should be at home being a mother and accused her of being jealous because her time had passed.

Lynch then warned Liv that things were about to become much worse.

Stephanie Vaquer's music hit.

Vaquer returned to WWE and immediately went after Liv, tackling and punching the Women's World Champion.

Raquel and Roxanne were also taken down as Liv scrambled to escape the ring.

Lynch and Vaquer then had a tense confrontation of their own. Vaquer warned Lynch to stay out of her way, leading to an intense staredown between the two returning stars.

Oba Femi Reflects on Brock Lesnar Victory

A video package recapped Oba Femi's rivalry with Brock Lesnar and their brutal Hell in a Cell encounter at SummerSlam.

Backstage, Paul Heyman watched the footage before Oba approached him.

Oba asked Heyman to pass along his thanks to Lesnar for everything he had said about him. Heyman congratulated Oba on the victory and agreed to deliver the message.

Later in the evening, Oba Femi came to the ring to address the match.

Oba described his battle with Lesnar as a war and said both men left Hell in a Cell covered in scars and bruises.

According to Oba, the match ultimately resulted in something more important than victory or defeat: respect.

Oba said he initially believed Lesnar's return was motivated by jealousy, but eventually realized that The Beast had been testing him.

Oba recalled Lesnar asking whether he could swim before changing the question to how long he could hold his breath.

After surviving the challenge and defeating Lesnar, Oba declared that The Beast could finally rest.

Oba said his destiny had never been clearer and vowed to lead a new generation while the old guard falls.

His promo was interrupted by Bron Breakker.

Breakker appeared on the stage alongside Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri, leading to an intense staredown between Breakker and Oba.

Bron Breakker Defeats Joe Hendry

Bron Breakker faced Joe Hendry in singles competition.

Before the match could properly get underway, Breakker immediately attacked Hendry and sent him to the floor.

Hendry retaliated by attacking Austin Theory and sending him into the ring post and over the announce table.

When Breakker attempted a spear, Hendry leapfrogged him, causing Breakker to crash into the ring steps.

Breakker recovered and ultimately caught Hendry with a spear for the victory.

Winner: Bron Breakker

Following the match, Theory attacked Hendry from behind.

Akira Tozawa ran out to make the save and briefly gained control before Theory retreated.

Big Cass Explains His Return

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Big Cass about his shocking return.

Cass said it had been eight years since he was left for dead and that it had taken him eight years to return to WWE.

He insisted that his attack on Evans was not personal.

Evans, Cass explained, was simply in his way.

Cass declared that he had returned to WWE to "stack bodies" and said Evans was only the first.

Ethan Page Wants the Intercontinental Championship

Ethan Page was interviewed backstage following his loss to Evans.

Page dismissed questions about the defeat and instead argued that Evans may have won the battle but lost the war because Big Cass had attacked him afterward.

Page refused to reveal his future plans, explaining that doing so would give an advantage to the locker room and the Intercontinental Champion.

He concluded by declaring that he was not finished pursuing championship gold and would eventually become Intercontinental Champion.

Chad Gable Celebrates Winning the Intercontinental Championship

New Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable came to the ring to celebrate his championship victory.

Gable called winning the title the greatest moment of his career and reflected on the years he spent pursuing singles championship gold.

He thanked Penta for being a fighting champion and praised the luchador for cementing his legacy.

Gable also thanked the fans for supporting him through the difficult moments of his career, including the Shorty G era and his repeated attempts to become a singles champion.

Penta then joined Gable in the ring.

Penta congratulated Gable and said he deserved the championship. He praised Gable's performance at SummerSlam and acknowledged the changes Gable had made throughout his career.

Penta called Gable a true luchador and one of the best wrestlers in the world.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh interrupted.

Judgment Day mocked the celebration and argued that Gable's greatest match was actually the match he lost.

Gable reminded JD that he had defeated him.

Dominik then claimed Judgment Day would eventually take the Intercontinental Championship from Gable.

Gable challenged them to do it immediately.

Dominik accepted.

Chad Gable & Penta Defeat Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

Gable and Dominik began the match with a series of technical exchanges before Gable took control.

Penta entered and targeted Dominik's leg, but JD McDonagh distracted him from the apron, allowing Judgment Day to seize control.

Dominik and JD isolated Penta in their corner and repeatedly cut him off from making the tag.

Penta eventually escaped and tagged Gable into the match.

Gable exploded into the ring, hitting clotheslines before he and Penta connected with stereo superkicks.

Penta then wiped out Judgment Day with a dive to the floor while Gable followed with an Olympic Slam.

Judgment Day regained control by isolating Gable.

JD hit multiple suplexes and a diving headbutt before continuing to wear down the Intercontinental Champion.

Gable fought back and eventually reached Penta.

Penta entered the match and immediately changed the momentum, hitting a head-scissors takeover, tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and Penta Driver.

Dominik nearly regained control, but Gable tagged back in.

Gable attempted a moonsault, only for Dominik to get his knees up. Gable quickly transitioned into an ankle lock.

JD broke the hold, but Penta sent McDonagh to the floor and hit him with a Destroyer.

Dominik attempted to use a loaded hammer hidden in his boot, but Gable blocked the attack and removed the weapon.

Dominik then dropped Gable throat-first across the ropes.

Penta struck Dominik with the Intercontinental Championship before Gable hit Chaos Theory for the victory.

Winners: Chad Gable & Penta

Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker

Backstage, Paul Heyman remained in front of the monitor when Bron Breakker approached him.

Breakker asked whether Heyman had seen what happened between him and Oba Femi.

He then asked where Oba was.

Heyman said he didn't know.

Breakker sarcastically reminded Heyman that Oba appeared to be his new best friend before walking away.

Des Moines Street Fight: Jacob Fatu Defeats Royce Keys

The main event saw Jacob Fatu battle Royce Keys in a Des Moines Street Fight.

The two men immediately traded heavy forearms before Keys backed Fatu into the corner and attacked his midsection.

Fatu responded with punches and a kick before sending Keys across the ring.

The fight quickly spilled outside, where Fatu hit a suicide dive and drove Keys into the announce table.

Keys eventually gained the advantage, sending Fatu into the ring steps before attempting to introduce a table into the match.

Fatu stopped him and sent Keys crashing into the announce table and ring post.

Keys later caught Fatu with a clothesline and then delivered a running powerslam that drove Fatu through the ringside barricade.

The violence escalated as chairs, tables and a kendo stick were introduced.

Fatu repeatedly attacked Keys with chairs before Keys answered with the kendo stick.

Keys attempted to suplex Fatu onto a pile of chairs, but Fatu reversed the maneuver.

Fatu later planted Keys with an implant DDT onto the chairs before covering him for a near fall.

Keys eventually climbed the turnbuckles and delivered a twisting powerslam onto the chairs.

Fatu responded with a superkick, but Keys immediately answered with a spinebuster.

Keys pulled down the straps as the crowd erupted.

However, Fatu caught Keys with a pop-up Samoan Drop through a table.

Fatu immediately followed with a double-jump moonsault and then applied the Tongan Death Grip.

The referee checked on Keys and called for the bell.

Winner: Jacob Fatu

Fatu refused to release the hold.

Officials struggled to separate him from Keys, but Fatu reapplied the Tongan Death Grip and continued the assault.

Keys was bleeding from the mouth as Fatu told him that this was "family business."

Fatu then delivered two running hip attacks in the corner before placing a chair around Keys' neck.

Officials rushed into the ring, but Fatu appeared to leave before turning around and crushing Keys with the chair.

He prepared for another attack, but Roman Reigns' music suddenly hit.

Reigns appeared on the stage and surveyed the destruction.

Reigns said he liked what he saw and, on a scale of one to one, gave Fatu a one.

The broadcast then cut toward Gorilla position, where Roman interacted with Rey, who wanted to speak with him about AAA.

The credits began rolling as Raw came to an end.

WWE Raw Results

Je'Von Evans def. Ethan Page

Sol Ruca def. Roxanne Perez via disqualification

Bron Breakker def. Joe Hendry

Chad Gable & Penta def. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

Jacob Fatu def. Royce Keys in a Des Moines Street Fight

The post-SummerSlam edition of Raw established several major directions moving forward, including Roman Reigns and LA Knight's increasingly personal confrontation, the return of Big Cass and Stephanie Vaquer, the emerging Oba Femi/Bron Breakker collision, and the continued chaos surrounding The Bloodline.