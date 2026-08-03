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TKO Confirms WWE's Financial Share of Merger Lawsuit Settlement

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 03, 2026
TKO Confirms WWE's Financial Share of Merger Lawsuit Settlement

TKO Group Holdings has disclosed how much WWE will contribute toward settling the shareholder lawsuit tied to the company's merger with Endeavor.

The lawsuit, filed in 2023, alleged that former WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon pushed through the sale to Endeavor to protect his own position amid sexual misconduct allegations instead of pursuing the deal that would have delivered the highest value for shareholders. McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, former executives George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were all named as defendants.

The case was originally set to head to trial on June 8, 2026. However, just days before proceedings were due to begin, both sides reached an agreement in principle, resulting in the trial being canceled.

In its second quarter 2026 earnings report, TKO confirmed that WWE's portion of the settlement will total $105 million. The company also stated that insurance is expected to cover the bulk of that figure, leaving WWE with an anticipated loss of approximately $30 million.

TKO stated:

"In early June 2026, the parties reached an agreement in principle to resolve all claims against all defendants. The overall settlement amount is expected to be primarily funded by insurance recoveries, with a portion being funded by WWE as a result of pre-existing indemnification obligations owed by WWE to the directors. WWE's portion of the overall settlement amount is $105.0 million, which is expected to be funded by probable insurance recoveries of $75.0 million, resulting in an expected loss of $30.0 million."

Before the settlement was reached, the trial was expected to feature testimony from several high profile figures, including Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, TKO CEO Ari Emanuel and Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Ahead of the scheduled court date, McMahon and Khan were also sanctioned by the judge after evidence was found to have been destroyed during the discovery phase.

Attorneys representing the shareholder class previously claimed damages could approach $1 billion, making the lawsuit one of the largest legal disputes connected to WWE's merger with Endeavor.

 

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