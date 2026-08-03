Eric Bischoff Sets Record Straight on WWE's Shorty G Gimmick Origins

Eric Bischoff has responded to Chad Gable's recent comments suggesting he may have been responsible for the creation of the Shorty G character, making it clear that the idea came directly from Vince McMahon.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast after Gable discussed the topic on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Bischoff explained that while he helped develop the presentation, the concept itself was never his.

"That was a Vince McMahon idea. Here's my interpretation because we didn't spend more than a couple weeks on that idea, from what I remember, maybe a month, month and a half at the most, any serious conversation."

Bischoff went on to explain that during his time as Executive Director, he held regular meetings with McMahon to discuss creative plans for SmackDown. It was during one of those meetings that McMahon introduced the vision for Chad Gable's new persona.

"So it was a regularly scheduled meeting, and in one of those meetings, Vince said, 'Hey, I've got an idea for Shorty G or for Chad Gable, and I see him as this character.' And he proceeded to lay out the character, and I think he even had some artwork previously done."

According to Bischoff, his role was to translate McMahon's vision into a marketable brand. He described working closely with WWE's marketing and art departments to create logos, merchandise concepts, and the overall visual identity before presenting ideas back to McMahon for approval.

"The art department goes to work. They come back with two or three ideas. They would come back with those ideas, I'd kind of filter through them... bring them to Vince. We'd kind of go through them, filter through them. I'd take his notes, go back to marketing."

Bischoff also revealed that Chad Gable was invited into the creative process to offer feedback once the concept had started taking shape, noting that McMahon encouraged talent to contribute whenever possible.

"I brought Chad into it a little bit to get his input, you know, and Vince liked that. Vince liked the talent, you know, engaging and being part of the process."

While Bischoff acknowledged that the project happened during his tenure and therefore carried his involvement, he stressed that the foundation of the character belonged to McMahon.

"Were my fingerprints on it? Of course. It was my show. But it was really a Vince McMahon idea."

The Shorty G character debuted in late 2019 but was short lived, with WWE eventually dropping the gimmick and returning Chad Gable to a more serious presentation that ultimately helped pave the way for his rise as one of the company's top performers.