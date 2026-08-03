AJ Styles Questions WWE Decision to Release Top Tag Teams

AJ Styles believes WWE may have made a costly mistake by allowing two of its most accomplished tag teams to leave the company.

With their 90 day non compete clauses now expired, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin officially debuted for AEW on last week's Collision. While Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have yet to announce their next move, many expect The New Day duo to follow them to AEW in the near future.

Speaking on The AJ Styles Show podcast, Styles admitted he struggles to understand WWE's decision to part ways with both teams.

"I have so much respect for these two tag teams and know what they're capable of. Man, I don't know if it was the smartest decision letting those two tag teams go. Don't know," Styles said. "I can tell you, I wouldn't bet that it was the smartest decision."

"And I am, I am biased. Two guys that I've known forever in Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. And then Austin Creed (Xavier Woods), who I've literally known for over two decades. Like, we go way back. And Kofi's such an awesome dude."

Styles went on to praise all four competitors, saying their value extends far beyond what they can do inside the ring. He highlighted their experience, ring psychology and ability to elevate any match, adding that he hopes they continue to thrive wherever their careers take them.

Kingston and Woods are expected to officially enter free agency this week after teasing the next chapter of their careers in a video released on July 29. The pair reportedly opted to leave WWE rather than accept revised contracts that included pay cuts after their departures first surfaced in May.