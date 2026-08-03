×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

AJ Styles Questions WWE Decision to Release Top Tag Teams

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 03, 2026
AJ Styles Questions WWE Decision to Release Top Tag Teams

AJ Styles believes WWE may have made a costly mistake by allowing two of its most accomplished tag teams to leave the company.

With their 90 day non compete clauses now expired, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin officially debuted for AEW on last week's Collision. While Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have yet to announce their next move, many expect The New Day duo to follow them to AEW in the near future.

Speaking on The AJ Styles Show podcast, Styles admitted he struggles to understand WWE's decision to part ways with both teams.

"I have so much respect for these two tag teams and know what they're capable of. Man, I don't know if it was the smartest decision letting those two tag teams go. Don't know," Styles said. "I can tell you, I wouldn't bet that it was the smartest decision."

"And I am, I am biased. Two guys that I've known forever in Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. And then Austin Creed (Xavier Woods), who I've literally known for over two decades. Like, we go way back. And Kofi's such an awesome dude."

Styles went on to praise all four competitors, saying their value extends far beyond what they can do inside the ring. He highlighted their experience, ring psychology and ability to elevate any match, adding that he hopes they continue to thrive wherever their careers take them.

Kingston and Woods are expected to officially enter free agency this week after teasing the next chapter of their careers in a video released on July 29. The pair reportedly opted to leave WWE rather than accept revised contracts that included pay cuts after their departures first surfaced in May.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite - Grand Slam Mexico

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Aug. 5th 2026

#grand slam

AEW Collision

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Aug. 8th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 19th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Aug. 21st 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Reading, Pennsylvania

Aug. 22nd 2026

#collision

TNA Lockdown 2026

Chicago, Illinois

Aug. 23rd 2026

#lockdown

WWE Summer Tour 2026

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Aug. 23rd 2026

#null

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement