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Dave Bautista Could Be Set for Major TV Role as Kratos in God of War

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 03, 2026
Dave Bautista Could Be Set for Major TV Role as Kratos in God of War

Dave Bautista could be heading to the world of God of War.

According to Variety, the former WWE Champion is in talks to play Kratos in Amazon Prime Video's live action adaptation of the hit PlayStation franchise. The role became available after Ryan Hurst, who had been cast earlier this year, reportedly suffered a torn bicep during filming. Amazon and Sony are now looking to recast the character so production can restart later this autumn.

The series has already been ordered for two seasons by Prime Video and will adapt the modern God of War games. The story follows Kratos and his young son Atreus as they travel across the Norse realms to fulfill the final wish of Kratos' late wife, Faye.

The official synopsis reads: "Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human."

Batista has built a successful Hollywood career since stepping away from full time wrestling in 2010. He found global fame as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and has since starred in a string of major films. His final WWE match came at WrestleMania 35, where he was defeated by Triple H.

The former WWE star recently admitted that working in Hollywood feels like a "luxury" compared to the demanding schedule of life as a professional wrestler.

 

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