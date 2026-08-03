Ryan Garcia Unlikely To Return To WWE After Controversial Appearance

Ryan Garcia's surprise appearance on the July 27 episode of WWE RAW may have been a one-off.

The boxer joined The Judgment Day during the show, attacking Joe Hendry with a guitar before helping Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh take out Hendry, Danhausen and the Minihausens in a segment designed to build momentum ahead of SummerSlam. However, the cameo reportedly failed to win over many within WWE.

During a recent WrestleVotes Q&A, Garcia's future with the company was addressed, and the response suggested WWE has no interest in bringing him back.

"No, absolutely not. A lot of people did not like that. If something doesn't get over with the locker room, they're not gonna redo it."

The reported stance marks a sharp shift following Garcia's heavily featured appearance on RAW. While WWE gave the controversial boxer a prominent role, his involvement reportedly sparked significant frustration backstage.

Previous reports indicated that several WWE talent were unhappy with Garcia being brought in, with concerns stemming from his well documented public controversies. Those negative reactions now appear to have influenced WWE's thinking.

If the report is accurate, Garcia's first WWE appearance is also expected to be his last, with the company seemingly unwilling to revisit an angle that failed to gain support behind the scenes.

What do you think? Should WWE give Ryan Garcia another opportunity, or was one appearance enough? Share your thoughts in the comments below.