Lil Yachty Reportedly Discussing Longer WWE Stay

Lil Yachty's time in WWE may be far from over, with the rapper reportedly exploring a new agreement that would keep him with the company beyond his current deal.

According to False Finish, WWE and Yachty are in discussions over a contract extension. While nothing has been signed, there is said to be mutual interest in continuing the relationship after his growing involvement on WWE programming.

Yachty has become a familiar face alongside Trick Williams in recent months, regularly appearing as part of the former United States Champion's presentation. Although Trick dropped the title to Baron Corbin at SummerSlam, Yachty has remained involved in his storylines.

His ambitions reportedly extend well beyond making cameo appearances. Yachty has been training behind the scenes and is said to be eager to take on a larger role within WWE. Trick Williams previously revealed that the rapper wants to travel with the company, attend live events, and eventually team with him inside the ring.

If an extension is agreed, it would give WWE additional time to build Yachty's on-screen role, with the possibility of transitioning him from manager and ringside ally to active competitor. Rather than a one-off celebrity match, the goal appears to be a more meaningful long-term presence.

At this stage, there is no indication of how long a new deal would run or whether it would guarantee an in-ring debut. However, with Yachty continuing to train and remain featured alongside Trick Williams, the prospect of him stepping into the ring is clearly being considered.



Would you like to see Lil Yachty step into a WWE ring for an official match?