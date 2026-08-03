Unadvertised Match Internally Listed for WWE Raw, Major Return Teased

WWE reportedly has another match planned for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, with an unannounced showdown between Royce Keys and Jacob Fatu currently listed internally.

According to False Finish, Keys is scheduled to face Fatu on the August 3 edition of RAW. The bout has not been officially announced by WWE, meaning plans could still change before the show airs live from Des Moines, Iowa.

Both stars were in action during SummerSlam weekend, and the reported match would add another physical contest as WWE begins the fallout from its biggest event of the summer. Whether the company reveals the match ahead of RAW or keeps it as a surprise remains to be seen.

Roman Reigns is also advertised for the show after retaining the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins in Sunday's SummerSlam main event. With that rivalry now seemingly behind him, attention now turns to who will step up as Reigns' next challenger.

Another major talking point heading into RAW is the expected return of Big Cass. WWE has aired several cryptic vignettes in recent weeks featuring the date "8/3," strongly hinting that tonight will mark his first appearance since leaving AEW. While his role has not been confirmed, anticipation is high.

Internally Listed WWE RAW Lineup (August 3, 2026):