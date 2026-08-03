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EC3 Responds After Fans Raise Concerns Over His Appearance at Canadian Indie Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 03, 2026
EC3 Responds After Fans Raise Concerns Over His Appearance at Canadian Indie Event

Former WWE and TNA star EC3 has addressed fan concerns after a video from a recent independent wrestling event sparked widespread discussion online.

EC3 competed for Canadian promotion All Star Wrestling over the weekend. Following the show, the promotion shared footage of his entrance on Instagram, with many fans commenting that he appeared to be limping noticeably and struggling on his way to the ring.

After the clip began circulating across social media, EC3 took to X to explain the situation. While acknowledging that his leg is dealing with a minor injury, he stressed that much of what fans saw was intentional ring psychology, combined with the effects of an exhausting travel schedule.

He wrote:

"For actual context: The clip making the rounds is from my second match of the day, after a 4:00 a.m. wake-up, international travel, layover airport cardio, multiple flights, pull-day training upon landing, and an entrance where I’m intentionally selling an already tender leg. Selling. Professional wrestling is built on communicating consequence. If one is beat up, tired, or protecting a body part, the intent is to show it. Travel, disrupted sleep, altered meal timing, hydration changes and hours of sitting also tend to throw your digestive system completely off schedule. Disrupted biology doesn’t care what time bell time is, or if it misses the morning constitutional."

EC3 also addressed comments about his physical appearance, explaining that body composition can fluctuate significantly depending on factors such as sleep, hydration and travel.

He continued:

"Anyone who’s maintained very low body fat for years knows your physique can change noticeably from one day, even hour to hour, based on perfectly ordinary physiology. Despite my own vanity in maintaining sub-10% body fat at 220-ish pounds, I’m not particularly interested in spending my life proving I’m in shape… (for real.) I’d rather spend that time figuring out how to keep the next generation physically capable, creatively fulfilled, mentally resilient, and confident in themselves than my generation was coached to be. After twenty years of rings, ropes, travel, negative energy, and occasional injuries, I’ve learned plenty through trial and error."

The veteran also highlighted the philosophy behind Exodus Pro, explaining that his focus has shifted toward helping develop the next generation of wrestlers through improved training methods and long-term health.

He added:

"At Exodus Pro we’ve built our training around those lessons: smarter strength, better nutrition, recovery, movement quality, longevity, creative freedom, and positive belief. Because some of us eventually decide to become the people we wished had been there to show us the way. Not because those ideas are trendy, but because I don’t want the people coming after me paying the same physical, creative, or mental price I did just to discover what actually works. That’s where my energy goes. Not into bathroom mirror selfies or internet defense."

Wrapping up his response, EC3 revealed he was already back on the road and preparing for his next appearance.

"As I write this, I’m sitting in another airport on another layover. If anyone needs me, I’ll be at the D Gates getting my steps in, voodoo flossing my ankle, wacky lymphatic movements, and getting ready to do it all over again. Building wrestlers. Building people. Trying to leave this business better than I found it… or until somebody finally kicks my ass."

 

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