Baron Corbin Vows to Restore WWE United States Championship After SummerSlam Victory

Baron Corbin has made it clear that the WWE United States Championship will soon be returning to its classic appearance following his title win at SummerSlam.

Trick Williams had introduced a bold new look for the championship after capturing it at WrestleMania 42, adding a faux fur backing and trim to personalize the title. That custom design, however, appears to have a very short shelf life after Corbin defeated Williams on Night Two of SummerSlam to become the new champion.

The victory marks Corbin's first singles championship on WWE's main roster since 2017 and caps off an impressive return, with the title win coming just three weeks after his comeback.

Speaking during the SummerSlam post-show, Corbin reflected on achieving the goal he set when he returned to WWE before turning his attention to the championship's appearance. Asked by Cathy Kelley how soon he intended to remove Williams' custom touches, Corbin didn't hesitate with his answer.

"The best part about this title is Trick just had this done for himself. I think it's pretty new, like two weeks old, and I'm gonna rip every ounce of fur off of this, and get it back to its pristine original state where it gets the respect it deserves."

It looks like the United States Championship's unique makeover won't be around for much longer, with Corbin determined to restore the title to its traditional look.