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Jody Threat Exits TNA Following Reported Release Request

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 03, 2026
Jody Threat Exits TNA Following Reported Release Request

Jody Threat's time with TNA Wrestling has reportedly come to an end after she requested and was granted her release from the promotion.

According to PWInsider, the split was described as amicable, with Threat finishing up her commitments at last Thursday's Impact tapings. Her final match for the company saw her fall to Jada Stone in the opening round of the inaugural Knockouts Television Championship tournament.

Threat joined TNA in March 2023 and quickly established herself as a rising force in the Knockouts division. An impressive six match winning streak early in her run earned her a Knockouts World Championship opportunity against Deonna Purrazzo, although she came up short in the title bout.

During her three-plus years with the company, Threat wrestled 55 matches and captured the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship twice alongside longtime partner Dani Luna.

Outside of TNA, the Canadian standout has remained active on the independent wrestling circuit, competing regularly across Canada while also making appearances for several promotions in the United States.

Her departure continues a notable wave of exits from TNA in 2026. Mike Santana, Victoria Crawford, Sinner & Saint, and Steve Maclin have all left the company this year, while Mara Sade is also believed to be a free agent, with her next move yet to be confirmed.

 

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