Nick Khan Reassures Busted Open After WWE Radio Launch

WWE rolled out the red carpet for the hosts of Busted Open Radio during SummerSlam weekend, with the show's team receiving VIP treatment following SiriusXM's new partnership with the company.

Last week, SiriusXM officially rebranded its pro wrestling channel as WWE Radio, with Busted Open remaining the flagship show. Hosts Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray, and Tommy Dreamer were seated ringside throughout SummerSlam, and on Monday's episode they reflected on the experience, praising WWE's hospitality.

Bully Ray singled out WWE President Nick Khan for personally making sure they were looked after.

"Thank you to WWE for the great, great treatment," Bully Ray said. "Shout out to Nick Khan, who got up out of his front-row seat to walk halfway around the stadium to come up to us, say hello, tell us how great he thought the partnership was going so far, asked us if we need anything, if we were comfortable. Thank you, Nick Khan, for being a complete gentleman."

LaGreca compared the experience to his past dealings with other wrestling promotions, joking that supporting them often earned him seats in "section 313, row 24" rather than front row.

Bully Ray added that he was pleased to finally see LaGreca receive the respect he deserved.

"You're right, this is the way it's supposed to be," Bully Ray recalled telling him. "Because I hated the fact that you were not treated as well as you should have been treated in the past by other companies. Especially with the way you opened your arms to them and gave them platforms."

LaGreca also revealed that Khan made it clear WWE had no interest in softening the show's opinions despite the new partnership.

"He said to all of us, he said how much he enjoys it, how much he loves it, and he doesn't want things to change," LaGreca explained. "And then he pointed... at me and said, 'You, especially you, I don't want you to change at all.'"

According to LaGreca, Khan even referenced another personality whose overly promotional approach caused him to stop listening, stressing that WWE wanted Busted Open because of its authenticity.

The partnership has drawn criticism from some fans, with accusations that the show has shifted its focus away from AEW. However, LaGreca rejected those claims, insisting Busted Open will continue offering honest criticism of WWE when it's warranted.

Bully Ray echoed that stance, saying he'll continue pointing out flaws in matches and storylines just as he always has.

As part of the WWE Radio launch, SiriusXM now broadcasts live audio commentary for WWE Premium Live Events with Vic Joseph and Booker T, simulcasts Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and carries WWE's growing podcast lineup alongside its regular programming.