Max Caster's AEW Contract Reportedly Nearing Expiration

Max Caster's future with AEW could soon become a major talking point, with a new report indicating that his current contract is expected to expire around October.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, Caster's deal is believed to be up around that time, although there has been no indication that negotiations over a new agreement have taken place. Fightful previously reported that Caster remains under contract but has been absent from AEW television for several months and is not currently factored into the company's creative plans.

Caster has yet to compete for AEW in 2026. His most recent appearance came on the December 17 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he took part in the annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal.

While he has been missing from AEW programming, Caster has stayed active on the independent wrestling circuit. Throughout the year he has wrestled for promotions including Beyond Wrestling, Create A Pro, WrestlePro and Wrestling Open. His latest match came on July 6 against Bobby Orlando. He also reunited with Anthony Bowens for a one-off House of Glory appearance in March under The Acclaimed name.

Despite that independent reunion, there has been no sign of The Acclaimed returning together in AEW. The popular team officially split in January 2025 after a lengthy run together. Although the company hinted at a reunion later that year, the storyline never materialized, and Bowens instead aligned himself with The Opps in April.

During their time together, Caster and Bowens captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship and later added the AEW World Trios Championship alongside Billy Gunn. Tony Khan originally announced the pair's signing in November 2020, meaning an October contract expiration would bring Caster's AEW tenure to nearly six years.

As of now, neither Max Caster nor AEW has publicly addressed the reported contract situation.