Road Dogg Questions WWE After Chelsea Green's SummerSlam Championship Win

Chelsea Green's victory at WWE SummerSlam 2026 has drawn praise from former WWE creative figure Road Dogg, who also questioned why it took the company so long to elevate her into a championship role.

Green captured the Interim WWE Women's Championship during Night Two of SummerSlam in Minneapolis, climbing the ladder to outlast Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and Lash Legend in a chaotic five way Ladder Match. The interim championship was introduced after Rhea Ripley suffered a meniscus injury in June, leaving the title picture temporarily vacant.

Following Green's breakthrough moment, Brian "Road Dogg" James took to social media to celebrate her achievement while suggesting WWE had overlooked her potential for far too long.

He wrote:

"SO CONGRATULATIONS @ImChelseaGreen

The hard part for me is, WHY DID IT TAKE SO LONG FOR OTHERS TO SEE!

'top guys vision' leaves a lot of talent underutilized

Not a knock just the truth

Truth..... there's another one"

James did not identify who he was referring to with the phrase "top guys vision," nor did he single out any executive, writer, or performer. The comments were left open to interpretation.

His perspective carries weight given his recent role within WWE. James returned to the company in January 2022 and later became Senior Vice President of Live Events before transitioning into a position as SmackDown's co lead writer. He departed WWE in March 2026, explaining that the demanding schedule led him to prioritize spending more time with his family. Despite leaving his creative role, he remains signed under a WWE Legends contract.

Green herself has been open about the long journey to championship success. Speaking with WWE Now after her SummerSlam victory, she reflected on the nearly four years since reaching out to Triple H after her 2021 release in hopes of returning to WWE. She admitted there were multiple points throughout her career where she was told reaching the top was unlikely.

Green also credited the first season of Unreal for helping shift fan perception. She explained that a scene showing WWE staff discussing why she was "not the one" resonated with viewers, ultimately helping rally fan support behind her rise.