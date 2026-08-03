AEW Confirms WrestleDream 2026 Location and Date

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced that WrestleDream 2026 will take place on Saturday, October 17, at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

The news was first reported by the Orlando Sentinel before AEW confirmed the event on Monday. Fans eager to attend will be able to purchase tickets when they go on general sale beginning Monday, August 10.

Addition Financial Arena, located on the campus of the University of Central Florida, has become a familiar venue for AEW. The company previously presented Revolution 2022 at the arena and has returned for multiple television tapings. Orlando also hosted Worlds End 2024, making WrestleDream the city's third AEW pay-per-view event.

WrestleDream debuted in 2023 as a celebration of the legacy of Antonio Inoki, following the Japanese wrestling icon's passing in October 2022. AEW President Tony Khan has often described Inoki as the greatest dreamer in professional wrestling. Since its inception, the event has been held in several locations, beginning in Seattle before moving to the Tacoma Dome and later Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, where last year's show featured Jon Moxley defeating Darby Allin in a brutal I Quit Match.



Updated AEW Pay-Per-View Schedule



- Sunday, August 30: All In at Wembley Stadium, London

- Saturday, September 26: All Out at NOW Arena, Hoffman Estates, Illinois

- Saturday, October 17: WrestleDream at Addition Financial Arena, Orlando

- Saturday, November 14: Full Gear at the Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix