Brie Bella Confirms Broken Scapula Following SummerSlam Injury

Brie Bella has revealed the extent of the injury she suffered at WWE SummerSlam, confirming that she fractured her scapula during the event and will now spend time on the sidelines recovering.

The injury occurred during Night One of SummerSlam on August 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium, where Brie teamed with Nikki Bella and Paige to face Fatal Influence in a six woman tag team match. Throughout the contest, Brie was visibly favoring her right shoulder before remaining involved in the shocking post match angle that saw The Bella Twins turn on Paige. The exact point at which the injury happened remains unknown.

Following the event, Triple H addressed the situation during the post show press conference, revealing that Brie had received medical treatment backstage before being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. At the time, WWE was still awaiting a definitive diagnosis, although Triple H admitted the injury appeared to be serious. As a result, Brie was also forced to cancel her scheduled autograph and photo appearances the following day in Minneapolis.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio before Brie made her announcement, Nikki Bella shared that her sister had been dealing with significant pain and explained that she had been asked not to discuss the situation publicly until Brie was ready.

Brie later updated fans on Instagram, confirming the unfortunate news.

"I wanted to thank you all for sending me all the love, warm wishes and prayers. When I was sitting in the hospital, I was reading everything you guys were sending my way, love you all!!! Unfortunately I'll be out for a bit. I broke my scapula. If there's one thing I know about my sister and I is that we don't let broken bones stop us. Not sure how I finished that match, but I do believe between the adrenaline, passion for the business and the love for all the women I work with, it gave me the drive to finish."

She also remained optimistic about the road ahead, adding:

"Now my new journey starts!! Buddy said he's going to be my assistant, Birdie's going to be my nurse and they both told me that daddy is going to be my personal chef, so I am set!! if there is one thing I know about Brie Mode, she always finds a way to come back to her wrestling home. Let the recovery begin."

Neither Brie Bella nor WWE has provided a timetable for her return to in ring competition.

The injury comes at a particularly difficult time for the Bella Twins. Nikki had only just returned from an ankle injury that had kept her out of action since March 27, with SummerSlam marking her first match back. Brie had resumed wrestling full time after returning at the Royal Rumble earlier this year and captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Paige at WrestleMania 42, earning the first tag team title reign of her WWE career. Their reign ended at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 18 when Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid captured the championships.

Triple H has already stated that WWE is prepared to adjust creative plans following Brie's injury as the company waits for her eventual return.