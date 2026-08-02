WWE SummerSlam Night 2 Full Results - August 2nd, 2026

WWE wrapped up SummerSlam weekend Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with Night Two delivering several championship changes and a main event that finally settled one of the company's longest-running personal rivalries.

Kevin Owens vs Gunther vs Sami Zayn vs Finn Balor

Undisputed WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way

The opening match underwent a significant change before the bell.

Finn Balor and Sami Zayn were originally scheduled to compete in a singles No. 1 contender's match, but SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Gunther would be added. Aldis then revealed that Kevin Owens would also be inserted, making the contest a Fatal 4-Way.

The match had a strong pace from the outset, with Owens immediately targeting Gunther while Zayn and Balor exchanged offense.

One of the more notable sequences involved Owens and Zayn briefly embracing before immediately going into a series of right hands. Owens eventually sent Zayn outside and followed with a dive onto everyone at ringside.

Gunther took control for a stretch, particularly targeting Zayn with knee strikes and chops. Owens later mounted another offensive run, while Balor and Zayn repeatedly attempted to capitalize on one another.

The finish came after Owens hit Gunther with a Superkick and Stunner, but Zayn broke up the pinfall. Zayn then hit a Blue Thunder Bomb and appeared ready to finish Owens with the Helluva Kick.

Owens countered with a Superkick and Stunner of his own, then covered Zayn for the victory.

Winner: Kevin Owens

Owens will now receive a future Undisputed WWE Championship match against CM Punk.

Baron Corbin vs Trick Williams

United States Championship

Baron Corbin returned to WWE competition and immediately captured championship gold, defeating Trick Williams for the United States Championship.

Williams controlled the early portion of the match, including taking the fight outside and setting up a table. Corbin avoided the table and turned the match around with a Deep Six on the floor.

Corbin then worked over Williams inside the ring, using his boxing background to land a series of punches and body shots.

The match became increasingly chaotic when Lil Yachty became involved.

Yachty eventually retrieved a kendo stick after Corbin shoved him into the barricade, forcing Corbin back into the ring. Williams later appeared to regain control and hit a Book End, but Corbin continued to find ways to survive.

Yachty eventually struck Corbin with the kendo stick.

Later, Corbin grabbed Yachty during another confrontation, and Williams rushed over. The resulting sequence ended with Yachty being sent through the table.

With the referee distracted, Corbin used the United States Championship as a weapon against Williams before hitting End of Days.

Winner and NEW United States Champion: Baron Corbin

The victory came in Corbin's first match back with WWE.

Chelsea Green vs Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill vs Charlotte Flair vs Lash Legend

Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match

Chelsea Green captured the Interim WWE Women's Championship in a match that featured multiple ladder spots, interference and several near-finishes.

The match began as a five-way brawl, with the competitors fighting before things settled into more traditional ladder-match sequences.

Lash Legend had several strong power spots, including a Military Press Slam onto a ladder against Charlotte Flair. Tiffany Stratton also had several prominent moments, including a Codebreaker on Legend and multiple attempts to climb the ladder.

Flair and Stratton had a brief confrontation that turned physical, while Jade Cargill repeatedly used her strength to clear opponents from the ring.

Stratton later attempted a hurricanrana on Legend with a ladder positioned across the ropes. Legend powered out and sent Stratton crashing onto the ladder.

Flair came close to winning later in the match, but Cargill prevented her from retrieving the championship.

The final portion saw Chelsea Green climb after several competitors had been taken out. B-Fab and Michin then interfered and attacked Green, leaving her suspended upside down from a ladder.

Flair returned and took out the interference, while Cargill continued her attempt to win the title.

Eventually, Flair and Cargill were both knocked from the ladder. Green recovered, climbed to the top and retrieved the championship.

Winner and NEW Interim WWE Women's Champion: Chelsea Green

This was Green's first world championship victory in WWE.

Danhausen vs Dominik Mysterio

Human Monies on a Pole Match

Danhausen defeated Dominik Mysterio in the night's most unusual contest.

Dominik controlled portions of the match early, slowing things down and using his usual heel tactics. Danhausen eventually mounted a comeback before JD McDonagh entered the match and attacked him.

Because of the match stipulations, McDonagh's involvement was allowed.

The Minihausens then arrived and attacked McDonagh, leading to several comedic sequences. Torinohausen stood out during the exchange, countering McDonagh with a hurricanrana and DDT before later diving onto Dominik.

McDonagh eventually regained control until Joe Hendry made his way to the ring with a guitar and smashed it across McDonagh's back.

That allowed Danhausen to return to the match.

Dominik and Danhausen eventually battled on the turnbuckles for possession of the Human Monies. Danhausen cursed Dominik, pyro went off and Mysterio fell from the turnbuckles.

Danhausen climbed back up, retrieved the prize and won.

Winner: Danhausen

Chad Gable vs Penta

Intercontinental Championship

Chad Gable's hometown weekend ended with the biggest singles championship victory of his WWE career.

Gable challenged Penta for the Intercontinental Championship in a technical and physical match that became increasingly focused on Gable's injured shoulder.

The two began with a handshake and immediately exchanged holds and counters.

Penta eventually gained control with a side kick, and Gable appeared to injure his shoulder after being driven hard into the corner. Penta recognized the injury and spent much of the remainder of the match targeting the arm.

Gable continued finding ways to counter Penta, including catching him during a Moonsault attempt and later attempting to apply the Ankle Lock.

Penta escaped and hit a dive to the outside before following with the Penta Driver. Gable kicked out.

The match became increasingly physical, with both men exchanging chops and forearms. Penta continued attacking Gable's shoulder and later hit another Superkick.

Gable refused to stay down.

The two eventually fought onto the apron, where Penta attempted a Mexican Destroyer. Gable blocked the move and countered with a German Suplex onto the apron.

Gable then hit a Moonsault to the floor before returning to the top rope and delivering his diving headbutt.

Penta later connected with the Mexican Destroyer on the apron, but Gable kicked out of the subsequent cover.

The finish came when Gable finally caught Penta in the Ankle Lock.

Penta initially tried to reach the ropes, but Gable dragged him back toward the center and reapplied the pressure.

Penta tapped out.

Winner and NEW Intercontinental Champion: Chad Gable

After the match, Penta took the championship and placed it around Gable's waist himself.

Gable's family joined him in the ring to celebrate. Gable then addressed the Minneapolis crowd and talked about being raised in Minnesota and living there with his family.

After roughly a decade in WWE, Gable finally has a singles championship.

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins

World Heavyweight Championship

The main event was built around the history between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, dating back to their time together in The Shield.

Rollins' betrayal of The Shield, his Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31 and the long history between the two were all part of the build.

There was also a major statistical hook heading into the match: Reigns had never defeated Rollins in singles competition.

The early portion of the match was deliberately paced.

Both men spent significant time circling one another, working holds and attempting to bait the other into making a mistake. Rollins repeatedly attempted to get inside Reigns' head, playing into the history between them.

The pace eventually increased.

Rollins connected with a Sling Blade before repeatedly sending Reigns into the barricade with a series of Suicide Dives.

Reigns eventually caught Rollins with a right hand, changing the momentum.

The fight moved into the crowd, where both men used the surrounding environment. Rollins attacked Reigns with a portable stanchion, while Reigns responded with a suplex onto exposed metal flooring.

The match returned to ringside, where Rollins attempted to use Reigns' own Spear against him.

Reigns caught him.

Roman then drove Rollins through the Spanish announce table with a Shield Bomb.

Rollins responded by putting Reigns through another commentary table.

Back inside, Rollins hit a Pedigree, but Reigns kicked out.

Reigns answered with a Superman Punch, only for Rollins to survive that as well.

The match continued to escalate.

Rollins hit another Stomp, but Reigns kicked out.

Reigns eventually caught Rollins in a Guillotine following a Superplex sequence. Rollins managed to escape, but Reigns immediately followed with a Spear.

Again, Rollins kicked out.

Reigns became visibly frustrated and told Rollins that he would always be "number two."

Rollins responded with a Spear of his own.

Later, Reigns shocked the crowd by hitting Rollins with Rollins' own Stomp after countering an attack.

The referee was eventually knocked down, creating another major turning point.

Rollins retrieved the World Heavyweight Championship and a steel chair, referencing the weapon associated with the breakup of The Shield.

Reigns refused to use the chair.

Instead, he threw it away and told Rollins that they would settle the match man-to-man.

The two then exchanged a series of right hands.

Rollins eventually hit a Pedigree and another Stomp before climbing to the top rope for a Super Stomp.

Reigns caught him in midair with a Spear.

Roman followed with another Spear.

Then another.

The referee recovered enough to make the count.

Winner and STILL World Heavyweight Champion: Roman Reigns

Reigns finally defeated Rollins in singles competition.

Following the match, commentary described the rivalry between Reigns and Rollins as effectively finished.

Roman stood over Rollins before extending his fist.

Rollins eventually returned the gesture, giving the two former Shield members one final moment together before the broadcast ended.

The match served as the closing chapter to a rivalry that has followed both men throughout their WWE careers.