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Kevin Owens Stuns SummerSlam Crowd With Huge Return and Title Opportunity

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 02, 2026
Kevin Owens Stuns SummerSlam Crowd With Huge Return and Title Opportunity

Kevin Owens made an unforgettable comeback at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2, returning to action after spending 17 months on the sidelines with a serious neck injury.

What began as a scheduled No. 1 Contender's Match between Finn Balor and Sami Zayn quickly took an unexpected turn when SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis arrived and announced that both Owens and Gunther would be added to the contest. The decision transformed the bout into a high stakes Fatal 4 Way.

The surprise entrance of Owens brought the Minneapolis crowd to its feet, with the former champion receiving one of the biggest reactions of the night. Battling through fierce competition from Balor, Gunther, and longtime rival Sami Zayn, Owens fought his way to victory to earn a shot at the WWE Undisputed Championship.

The result sets the stage for a first time championship rivalry between Owens and reigning titleholder CM Punk, creating one of WWE's freshest headline programs heading out of SummerSlam.

The match also added another chapter to the complicated relationship between Owens and Zayn. Fresh off losing the Undisputed Championship, Zayn was left furious after seeing his longtime friend return and immediately leapfrog back into title contention. During the chaotic encounter, Zayn even targeted Owens' previously injured neck in a ruthless attempt to keep him down, but it was not enough to stop the returning star.

Owens' comeback stood out as one of the defining moments of SummerSlam, especially after recent comments suggesting he felt overlooked by WWE during his lengthy recovery.

 

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