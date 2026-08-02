Brie Bella Taken To Hospital Following WWE SummerSlam Night One

Brie Bella's status remains uncertain after appearing to suffer a shoulder injury during Night One of WWE SummerSlam 2026, with a new report revealing she was unable to fulfill scheduled fan appearances on Sunday.

The WWE Hall of Famer teamed with Nikki Bella and Paige against Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henley during Saturday's premium live event. Fatal Influence secured the win, and the story took another dramatic turn after the bell when The Bella Twins attacked Paige. While Nikki carried out most of the assault, Brie could be seen clutching her shoulder.

According to PWInsider, the injury was serious enough to force a change to her SummerSlam weekend commitments.

"After appearing to suffer an arm or shoulder injury last night at WWE Summerslam, Brie Bella was pulled from her autograph and photo sessions this afternoon in Minneapolis. No word yet on any official diagnosis of what happened."

Triple H also addressed Bella's condition during the WWE SummerSlam post show press conference, confirming she had injured her shoulder and was transported to hospital for further evaluation.

"Yeah, she's injured," Triple H said. "I don't have an update yet. We've taken her. She was here, got some treatment done here, has been taken to the hospital to get some scans done. Don't have a clean answer on it yet. I know she hurt her shoulder. It seems pretty bad, but I don't have an answer yet. Hopefully we will soon. Hopefully, it won't be as bad as we thought it was, but that's the nature of the game."

At this stage, WWE has not confirmed the severity of the injury or whether Brie Bella will miss any upcoming appearances. More information is expected once the results of her medical scans become available.