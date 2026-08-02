Nick Aldis Explains The One Wrestling Rule He Believes Everyone Should Follow

Nick Aldis believes one simple principle separates great professional wrestlers from everyone else, and he feels too many performers have moved away from it in recent years.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Aldis discussed the philosophy he shares with Gunther, revealing that the most important lesson any aspiring wrestler should learn is complete belief in what they are doing.

"It's the old, the number one rule anyone should be taught in any wrestling school anywhere. I firmly believe this: if you believe it, they believe it. Like, if you can't get that, then get the f*** out. Like, nothing else is like, what are you doing?"

Aldis went on to criticize the growing reliance on breaking the fourth wall or acknowledging the audience, saying those moments have become far too common in modern wrestling.

"I'm so tired of the fourth wall stuff, like the kind of wink to the camera kind of. So look, every now and then a little bit of that, okay, fine, I got no problem with it. But it becomes a crutch."

He believes the trend has grown because it is an easier way to generate crowd reactions than fully committing to a believable presentation.

"In my opinion, I think it's become much more prevalent because it's much easier to get a reaction by doing that than it is by fully committing to taking yourself seriously, taking the business seriously, and presenting yourself as a serious competitor and as a man. I think that's much more difficult to do, actually."

"So a lot more people tend to lean toward the whole like I'm not taking this seriously. Like we're in on it together, we're buddies."

While Aldis did not single out any performers, he explained that his mindset is one of the reasons he feels aligned with Gunther ahead of their SummerSlam showdown.

"I don't see a ton of similarities in us necessarily stylistically, but maybe in our approach philosophically, we are definitely aligned."

"He's someone who, like I was, particularly during that ten pounds of gold run, is often described like a throwback, old school. And I think we both find that term a little humorous because we're just like, I think we both just have high standards. Like we believe in presenting the business in a certain way."