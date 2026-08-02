JBL Hails Chad Gable as the Best Worker in the World

Chad Gable has received some of the highest praise of his career from WWE Hall of Famer JBL, who believes the former Olympian has developed into arguably the best in ring performer anywhere in wrestling today.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle, JBL reflected on calling Gable's Mask vs. Mask match in AAA, describing it as the finest contest he has ever called under the WWE banner. He also revealed he noticed a dramatic improvement in Gable's performances during his time in the promotion.

"I saw Chad elevate his game down in AAA. Maybe it was The Undertaker talking with him, but I saw Chad just reach a different level."

JBL admitted his opinion of Gable has changed significantly after watching his recent work.

"I thought Chad was a terrific worker. I think now he's a world class worker. I think he might be the best worker in the world. All of a sudden that light went on."

He continued by praising Gable's command inside the ring.

"The stuff he did down in AAA was just amazing. That guy is a general, man. He's so freaking good."

The comments come shortly after Gable credited The Undertaker, who currently oversees AAA's creative direction, for helping unlock a new side of his performance. Appearing on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Gable revealed a backstage discussion before a ringside brawl changed his perspective.

"He gets the credit for pulling something out of me that a number of people have tried to over the years and just haven't been able to."

Looking ahead to SummerSlam, JBL also shared his prediction for Gable's Intercontinental Championship clash with Penta on Night Two of the event. While praising the reigning champion, he believes the time has come for Gable to capture singles gold, with Penta potentially moving into the main event picture afterward.

"Penta is fantastic. I mean, absolutely fantastic. I think Chad's going over in this. I think it's Chad's time, and I think they're going to take Penta and move him up into the main event type of world heavyweight championship level."

Gable has previously spoken about his desire to finally win a singles championship, revealing that an on screen promise to become Intercontinental Champion has remained a personal motivation ever since.