Chelsea Green Actively Campaigning for Dancing with the Stars Spot

Chelsea Green has made it clear that she is not waiting around for an invitation when it comes to her reality television ambitions.

During an appearance on TMZ's Inside The Ring, the WWE star was asked which reality show she would most like to compete on. While she admitted Total Divas would have once been the obvious choice, Green revealed she now has her sights firmly set on Dancing with the Stars.

“At first I would have said Total Divas because hello, that’s like a shoo in. But now I’m going Dancing with the Stars. Come on.”

Green then explained that she has been doing everything she can behind the scenes to make the opportunity happen, revealing she has been reaching out to anyone who might be able to help.

“When I tell you I have been, I have been sending emails, sending texts, sending DMs. I have been milking everyone for all they’re worth if they know anyone at NBC Universal.”

When told the hosts had contacts connected to the show, Green quickly encouraged them to spread the word.

“Please spread the word, because I’m always trying to do a little Dancing with the Stars moment.”

Despite her enthusiasm, Green admitted she would not consider herself among the competition's strongest dancers.

“I’m not top tier, but I try really hard. So I think, you know, that’s good.”

She also dismissed the yearly debate surrounding contestants who already have dance experience, saying she believes the show is ultimately about entertaining viewers.

“We always every year in Dancing with the Stars, we get all mad, like up in arms, like oh my god, they were a dancer, they shouldn’t be on this. Like who cares? It’s just entertainment. So I’m here to entertain in whatever way that works on Dancing with the Stars.”

Before any ballroom ambitions become reality, Green has business to take care of inside the ring. She is set to compete in the ladder match to crown an interim WWE Women's Champion at WWE SummerSlam this weekend.