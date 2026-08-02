Triple H Unsure If Brock Lesnar Has Wrestled His Final WWE Match

Paul "Triple H" Levesque had plenty of praise for Brock Lesnar following WWE SummerSlam, even if he admitted he has no idea whether Saturday night's Hell in a Cell clash marked Lesnar's final match.

Speaking during an unannounced post show press conference after Night One of SummerSlam, Levesque was asked if Lesnar's emotional comments after losing to Oba Femi signaled the end of his in ring career. The WWE Chief Content Officer said he simply didn't know, explaining that Lesnar has always operated on his own terms.

"Brock does what Brock wants to do," Levesque said before reflecting on Lesnar's performance and his willingness to help elevate WWE's newest powerhouse.

Levesque echoed Lesnar's own words after the match, where the former UFC champion referred to himself as "the past" while declaring Oba Femi "the future." He also praised Lesnar's commitment throughout their recent rivalry.

"He doesn't get credit for being as good as he is. He's not the prototypical pro wrestler. He's not looked at like great technically in the business. I would put him up there as one of the best of all time, in ring wise, psychology wise. He did it in a completely unique way, in a believable way that was totally Brock Lesnar."

Triple H continued by revealing he has admired Lesnar's instincts since the very beginning of his career.

"I've watched him since he started. He's one of the best psychology wise, gameday gut guys I have ever seen. He's an incredible, incredible, incredible performer. When he wants to do what he did over the last few months like he did with Oba, that's a bold statement and a big one."

Lesnar previously appeared to retire after losing to Femi at WrestleMania 42 before making a surprise return at Clash in Paris, leading to their decisive Hell in a Cell showdown at SummerSlam. After the match, Lesnar raised Femi's hand and told the crowd the younger star represented WWE's future.

Triple H Fires Back at "It's My Turn" Mentality

Levesque also addressed Damian Priest's recent comments regarding the same stars continually occupying WWE's biggest spots.

According to Triple H, there are no automatic promotions in WWE, only opportunities that have to be earned.

"We're in a period of time where there's a lot of top performers in the top spots that, over time, have earned those spots, over time are selling tickets, and over time are really popular. So you really have to do something."

He dismissed the idea that longevity alone deserves a main event push.

"The narrative of 'it's my turn,' I've been here for a while, it's my turn. There are no turns in this s***. That's not how it works. You earn the spot."

Triple H explained that crowd reactions are only one part of the equation, with reliability and consistency playing equally important roles.

"Believe me, if somebody is getting over more than somebody else, we move that person into the spot and move the other person down. But it's not just 'oh, they're getting a loud crowd reaction than everyone else.' Are they going to be good in the spot? Are they going to hold up their end of the bargain? Are they going to screw it up if we give it to them? Are they going to make a mistake, regret giving them that spot? All those things factor in."

He added that anyone frustrated with their position should simply force management's hand.

"Big believer in if you want the spot, go take it. It's there for everybody to take. When anyone says 'I don't know why I'm not in that spot'... I don't know, are you more over than Cody? More over than Roman? More over than Punk? Are you more over than Liv? IYO? Those are the people in that spot, get there, make those crowd reactions happen."

Match Placement Debate Doesn't Concern Triple H

Another topic raised during the press conference was WWE's decision to open SummerSlam with Liv Morgan defending the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY, rather than placing the bout later on the card.

Triple H rejected the growing fan belief that opening a premium live event is somehow a slight.

"I wanted to start out with a bang. Why would I not put them in that spot?"

He pointed out that Brock Lesnar himself has opened major WWE events numerous times and questioned why fans continue to attach so much importance to card placement.

"People that aren't in our business look at spots and make these incredible claims about where the positioning should be like it's an insulting thing. Brock Lesnar and Hell in a Cell with Oba Femi closed the show. How many times has Brock opened the show and been first out the chute? Are you saying he should be insulted he wasn't the last... there's only one last match on the card."

Comparing a wrestling show to a concert, Triple H explained that every match is positioned to create the best overall experience for the audience.

"I say this all the time: it's like a concert. It doesn't mean we always get it right but you open with something big, take them through a ride through the thing... The narrative of being insulted by placement... I don't see it."

He praised both Liv Morgan and IYO SKY for delivering exactly what WWE wanted from the opening contest.

"I put Liv and IYO in that spot because I knew they would crush it in that spot. You could make an argument they stole the night. Message delivered by them."

Other SummerSlam Updates

Triple H also offered updates on several other talking points from the event:

Nick Aldis impressed in his in ring return after stepping into the match on short notice. Levesque praised his performance and confirmed Oasis' entrance music was only cleared a few days before the event, adding that "we'll see where it goes" regarding Aldis' future as an active competitor.

Brie Bella suffered what appeared to be the show's only serious injury. She was taken to hospital for scans, with Triple H saying her shoulder "seems pretty bad," though he had no further update.

CM Punk, speaking during the fan portion of the post show, admitted he naturally had feelings about not closing the event, but insisted it doesn't define him.

"Of course I had feelings about that. I'm not one of these guys that has it in their contract that I have to end the show. It ain't for me to decide. I'm too old for that. I'm just gonna lace my boots up and beat somebody's a**. Whether I'm first, whether I'm before intermission, whether I'm in a popcorn match, CM Punk is always the main event."