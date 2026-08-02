×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Oba Femi Makes History With First Ever ESPN Moment of the Night Belt

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 02, 2026
Oba Femi Makes History With First Ever ESPN Moment of the Night Belt

Oba Femi added another milestone to his growing list of accomplishments after WWE SummerSlam, becoming the inaugural holder of ESPN's brand new Moment of the Night Championship.

The special commemorative title was presented following Night One of WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 1, after Femi's headline making victory over Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell.

Sharing the announcement on social media, ESPN wrote:

"Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell and claimed ESPN's first-ever Moment of the Night belt."

ESPN first revealed the custom championship on July 27, explaining that it will be awarded at every WWE Premium Live Event to recognize "the most impactful performance, storyline or match moment from each WWE Premium Live Event."

Femi earned the distinction after defeating Lesnar in the Night One main event. Their Hell in a Cell clash lasted 11 minutes and 30 seconds, with Femi emerging victorious in one of the biggest wins of his career.

Following the match, the Cell was lifted and Lesnar addressed the crowd, praising his opponent by calling Femi "the future" while describing himself as "the past" in a show of respect after the hard fought battle.

ESPN's social media post celebrating Oba Femi as the first ever Moment of the Night champion can be seen below.

 

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

WWE SummerSlam ​- Sunday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 2nd 2026

#summerslam

AEW Dynamite - Grand Slam Mexico

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Aug. 5th 2026

#grand slam

AEW Collision

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Aug. 8th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 19th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Aug. 21st 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Reading, Pennsylvania

Aug. 22nd 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement