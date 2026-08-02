Oba Femi Makes History With First Ever ESPN Moment of the Night Belt

Oba Femi added another milestone to his growing list of accomplishments after WWE SummerSlam, becoming the inaugural holder of ESPN's brand new Moment of the Night Championship.

The special commemorative title was presented following Night One of WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 1, after Femi's headline making victory over Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell.

Sharing the announcement on social media, ESPN wrote:

"Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell and claimed ESPN's first-ever Moment of the Night belt."

ESPN first revealed the custom championship on July 27, explaining that it will be awarded at every WWE Premium Live Event to recognize "the most impactful performance, storyline or match moment from each WWE Premium Live Event."

Femi earned the distinction after defeating Lesnar in the Night One main event. Their Hell in a Cell clash lasted 11 minutes and 30 seconds, with Femi emerging victorious in one of the biggest wins of his career.

Following the match, the Cell was lifted and Lesnar addressed the crowd, praising his opponent by calling Femi "the future" while describing himself as "the past" in a show of respect after the hard fought battle.

ESPN's social media post celebrating Oba Femi as the first ever Moment of the Night champion can be seen below.