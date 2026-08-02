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Triple H And Stephanie McMahon's Daughter Makes Surprise WWE SummerSlam Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 02, 2026
Triple H And Stephanie McMahon's Daughter Makes Surprise WWE SummerSlam Debut

WWE SummerSlam 2026 got underway with a special opening moment as Vaughn Evelyn, the youngest daughter of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, made her official WWE television debut.

Vaughn Evelyn performed "God Bless America" to open Night One of SummerSlam, continuing WWE's long standing tradition of beginning its biggest premium live events with a patriotic musical performance.

Although this marked her first appearance on WWE programming, Vaughn Evelyn has previously been seen during the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, where she joined her sisters and grandmother, Linda McMahon, to celebrate Stephanie McMahon's induction.

WWE has regularly featured musical performances before its marquee events. Joe Jonas performed the national anthem at WrestleMania 42 earlier this year, while Darius Rucker is scheduled to perform "God Bless America" before Night Two of SummerSlam.

Interestingly, WWE did not acknowledge Vaughn Evelyn's famous family during the broadcast. Ring announcer Alicia Taylor and the commentary team introduced her simply by name, and the on screen graphic made no reference to her being the daughter of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

 

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