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CMLL Sets Historic Sellout Record at Arena Mexico

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 02, 2026
CMLL Sets Historic Sellout Record at Arena Mexico

CMLL continues to rewrite the record books in 2026, reaching another historic milestone with its latest sold out event at Arena Mexico.

Friday's edition of Viernes Espectacular marked the promotion's 22nd sellout at the iconic venue this calendar year, surpassing its own previous benchmark of 21 sellouts achieved across all of 2025.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that extensive research found no comparable achievement anywhere in professional wrestling history for a venue of Arena Mexico's size.

Meltzer explained:

"They broke the all-time record for a building of that size, 10,000-or-more building, for the most sellouts of a 10,000-seat building in a single arena for a calendar year of any company ever."

"That was the 22nd sellout. Last year they did 21 in 12 months. They did 22 sellouts of Arena Mexico in seven months this year."

"We've looked up, there's not another example ever anywhere in the history of wrestling of a sellout in a building that large that many times during the calendar year."

"They are to be congratulated. It's actually an amazing feat."

"It's almost taken for granted because they do it every week now, but I remember when there'd go years between sellouts. Even anniversaries, there were anniversary shows that did 6,500 in the down years, but they're on fire."

The record setting night also delivered several major in ring moments. Mascara Dorada captured the Torneo La Leyenda de Plata by defeating Komander in the tournament final. Hechicero retained the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship against Roderick Strong, Persephone successfully defended the CMLL World Women's Championship against Tessa Blanchard, and Thunder Rosa captured the Mexican National Women's Championship with a victory over India Sioux.

 

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