Dave Meltzer Explains Why AEW Rejected Jacques Rougeau's Tribute Video

Dave Meltzer has shared further details about the backstage situation involving Jacques Rougeau at AEW Redemption, offering additional context on why the company decided not to air Rougeau's tribute video during the event in Montreal.

Writing in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reported that AEW opted against using the video Rougeau had produced for the pre-show tribute celebrating four generations of the Rougeau wrestling family. He later expanded on the story during Wrestling Observer Radio, explaining that several factors made the video unsuitable for broadcast.

According to Meltzer, the decision was based on multiple issues rather than a single concern.

"Number one, there was AI content in the video, and Tony Khan is against AI content. So that's one. Number two, it was too long. Number three, they did not have musical rights to the music that he had in the video. And number four, there was issue with some of the footage, in particular the footage of Jacques pinning Hulk Hogan, because that was a WCW show, which means that WWE owned the rights to it, which means they couldn't show it."

The footage in question came from a WCW non-title house show at Montreal's Molson Centre, where Rougeau scored a memorable victory over Hollywood Hogan. Meltzer noted that AEW was fully aware the clip could not legally be used because WWE owns the rights to WCW's video library.

He added that Rougeau was disappointed the iconic moment could not be included, given its significance to his career and his hometown legacy.

"Of course Jacques wants his pin of Hulk Hogan to be out there, and, you know, it's his big claim to fame locally, is that he convinced and paid Hulk Hogan a lot of money to let him pin Hulk Hogan in Montreal at the Bell Centre. So he wanted that out there, but they couldn't air it, and he was unhappy."

While tensions reportedly surfaced backstage during the show, Meltzer stressed that the disagreement has since been resolved.

"In the end, everything's fine now, but it was absolutely an issue. Like I said, even building security was aware of it."

Meltzer concluded by emphasizing that any one of the problems would have been enough to prevent the video from airing, especially the copyrighted WCW footage.

"Every one of those issues was a no. Even if there's even one of them, I mean, they absolutely could not have put the Hulk Hogan pin. They absolutely could not have put that on. They knew they would get sued by WWE."