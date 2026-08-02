Jim Ross Backs Seth Rollins' Stance on Main Event Prestige Ahead of SummerSlam Match

Seth Rollins recently made it clear that, in his view, the match that truly matters on a two night premium live event is the one that closes the final night. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross couldn't agree more.

Speaking on the latest edition of Grilling JR, Ross was asked about Rollins' comments and immediately endorsed the sentiment.

"He's on the money. He's on the money."

Ross explained that being entrusted with the final match of a major event carries a level of importance that no other position on the card can match.

"I think closing a show, especially a show like WrestleMania, where you're the last act to go on, is a key point, and that role, that position, can't be replicated by the third match on the card. Or well, that sixth match is pretty good type thing. He's right."

The legendary announcer also stressed that the responsibility of headlining should never be taken lightly, calling it one of the biggest honours a performer can receive.

"Closing the show is a huge deal. It should be taken with a lot of respect. It should be honoured. Whoever's in it should be honoured to be placed there, and everybody should know that it means a lot. It should mean a lot to the talent, and it certainly should mean a lot to the fans who are sitting in the crowd and watching it, because that's the end of a long day."

Ross also highlighted the commitment fans make when attending a live event, saying performers owe them a memorable finish.

"You leave the house, you park, the whole nine yards, the whole dog and pony show. It's an investment of time in your life that you can't get back, so you damn sure better enjoy it."

While Ross echoed Rollins' overall message, he expanded on one point by insisting that simply closing the show outweighs whether a wrestler wins or loses.

"I think that Rollins is right. It's a huge opportunity, man, to close the show, win, lose, or draw. And if you're thinking, well, it's good to close the show if you go over, bull***. Don't outwork yourself, folks. It's a big deal, period. And you can only make it better and more valued if you go out there and deliver the goods."

Rollins will have the opportunity to prove his point later tonight when he challenges Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship in the Night Two main event of WWE SummerSlam.