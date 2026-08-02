Sean Waltman Says Brock Lesnar Looked Better Than Oba Femi at SummerSlam

Sean Waltman had high praise for both Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi following their brutal SummerSlam clash, though it was Lesnar's physical condition that caught his attention the most.

The WWE Hall of Famer watched the action from ringside during Saturday night's SummerSlam at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Seated alongside Jimmy Hart and fellow Hall of Famers, including Mark Henry, Waltman later shared his thoughts during an appearance on WWE Now.

Asked specifically about Lesnar, Waltman admitted the former WWE Champion exceeded his expectations.

"Man, was he in shape. Both of them. No offense to Oba, because he's a monster. I think Brock looked better than Oba."

Lesnar, who celebrated his 49th birthday in July, competed in his record-setting tenth SummerSlam main event. The match carried added significance as it took place in Minnesota, the state from which Lesnar is billed.

The night's main event saw Oba Femi finally put an end to their trilogy of encounters. Femi emerged victorious after delivering a devastating Fall From Grace, overcoming Lesnar despite "The Beast" planting him with a tombstone onto the exposed wooden boards beneath the ring.

Their rivalry stretched across much of 2026. Femi first defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 before Lesnar evened the score with a victory at Clash in Italy. SummerSlam served as the deciding chapter, with Femi securing the series win.

Following the match, Lesnar showed his respect by returning to the ring and raising Femi's hand before telling the Minneapolis crowd that Femi represented the future while he was the past. Notably, Lesnar stopped short of announcing his retirement, leaving the door open for another appearance down the line.

Waltman, meanwhile, remains one of WWE's most decorated Hall of Famers, having been inducted twice, first as a member of D-Generation X and later as part of the legendary nWo.