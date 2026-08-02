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WWE SummerSlam Night Two Preview: Full Card And Start Time

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 02, 2026
WWE SummerSlam Night Two Preview: Full Card And Start Time

WWE SummerSlam concludes tonight with its second and final night from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as Roman Reigns puts the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against longtime rival Seth Rollins in the evening's main event.

The premium live event gets underway at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. local time in Minneapolis and 3 p.m. PT). Fans in the United States can watch via the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, while international viewers can stream the event on Netflix. WWE's Countdown pre show begins at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Night one delivered several major moments that have set the stage for tonight's finale. Liv Morgan successfully retained the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY in the opening contest, while Gunther defeated Nick Aldis in the SmackDown General Manager's first official WWE match before Aldis was reinstated to his executive role after the bout.

Elsewhere, CM Punk captured the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes in a match that was dramatically influenced by the returning Randy Orton. The show also featured Oba Femi defeating Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell, with Lesnar later describing the finish as a symbolic passing of the torch.

With championships, championship opportunities, and personal rivalries all on the line, SummerSlam's second night promises another stacked evening of action.

WWE SummerSlam Night Two Card

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins
  • Interim WWE Women's Championship Five Way Ladder Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lash Legend
  • Undisputed WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn
  • United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin
  • Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable
  • Human Monies on a Pole Match: Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

 

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