Oba Femi Slays Brock Lesnar Inside Hell in a Cell at WWE SummerSlam: Minnesota Night One; Lesnar Hugs Femi Post-Match

Oba Femi has officially conquered The Beast.

The Ruler defeated Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell in the main event of WWE SummerSlam: Minnesota Night One, securing the rubber-match victory over the former UFC Heavyweight Champion in a brutal encounter that firmly established Femi as one of WWE’s biggest future stars.

As was the case during their first two encounters, Femi repeatedly stunned Lesnar with his incredible strength.

Lesnar opened the match by hitting Femi with three consecutive German Suplexes, but The Ruler shockingly popped back to his feet after each one as if nothing had happened.

The fight soon spilled to ringside, where both men battered each other with the unforgiving steel surroundings. Lesnar and Femi drove one another into the steel steps before Femi countered a Suplex attempt and delivered one of his own.

Femi then introduced a table into the match, positioning it against the side of the Cell before driving Lesnar shoulder-first into the steel.

Steel chairs soon entered the equation.

However, The Beast responded by using the steel steps as a weapon, smashing Femi with three separate attacks. Lesnar followed with two more German Suplexes, including one onto a steel chair, before attempting his first F-5 of the night.

Femi had it scouted.

The Ruler countered the F-5 attempt into a monstrous Chokeslam.

Lesnar eventually recovered from a pair of devastating running elbows and attempted another F-5, but Femi once again countered with a Chokeslam.

Femi then tossed Lesnar across the ring before connecting with the Fall From Grace.

For the first time, however, it wasn't enough.

Lesnar kicked out.

The Beast finally found his opening and connected with an F-5 before following it with two more. Even three F-5s couldn't put Femi away.

Frustrated and desperate, Lesnar ripped apart sections of the ring mat, exposing the wooden structure underneath.

The Beast hoisted Femi onto his shoulders and appeared ready to deliver another F-5. Instead, Lesnar channeled his inner Undertaker and planted Femi with a Tombstone Piledriver directly onto the exposed wooden surface.

Somehow, Oba Femi still refused to stay down.

Lesnar attempted to use a steel chair to finish the job, but Femi caught the weapon with his bare hands.

The Ruler then delivered another devastating Fall From Grace.

This time, Lesnar couldn't escape.

Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell.

Following the match, an exhausted Lesnar removed his gloves and extended his hand toward Femi.

The Beast then embraced his opponent.

Femi reciprocated the show of respect as the two men shared a memorable moment following their brutal trilogy.

Lesnar then grabbed a microphone and acknowledged Femi as the future of WWE, before raising The Ruler's hand in the air as SummerSlam: Minnesota Night One came to an emotional conclusion.

With the victory, Femi not only secured the rubber-match win over Brock Lesnar but also proved that he can survive, and ultimately defeat, one of the most physically imposing competitors in WWE history.

The Ruler has officially slayed The Beast.

This gives the SummerSlam main event a strong “passing of the torch” feel while keeping the brutality and spectacle of the Hell in a Cell match intact.