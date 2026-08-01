Randy Orton’s Attack on Cody Rhodes Helps CM Punk Retain Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam: Minnesota Night One

Randy Orton made his shocking return to WWE television at SummerSlam: Minnesota Night One, costing Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Championship and helping CM Punk survive a brutal title fight against The American Nightmare.

Punk and Rhodes began the match cautiously, engaging in a technical battle as both men fought for an early advantage. The champion initially targeted Rhodes’ left elbow, but the momentum shifted when Punk injured his left knee while attempting a flying kick.

Rhodes immediately recognized the opening and relentlessly attacked Punk’s injured knee. The American Nightmare repeatedly connected with Dragon Screws and targeted the knee with a series of punishing strikes.

Despite the damage, Punk refused to stay down.

The champion attempted to hit the GTS but struggled to execute the maneuver because of his injured knee. Rhodes continued his assault, connecting with multiple Cody Cutters, including one from the top rope, but Punk managed to kick out each time.

Rhodes attempted to lock in the Figure-Four Leglock, only for Punk to reverse the maneuver and reach the ropes. Punk later countered with the Anaconda Vice, but Cody managed to survive the submission attempt.

Punk went for another GTS, but Rhodes countered into an Alabama Slam. The champion managed to reverse the maneuver, keeping himself alive in the contest.

The back-and-forth action continued as Punk attempted another submission before eventually connecting with a Moonsault. He followed it with two GTS attempts, but Rhodes survived yet another near-fall.

Punk then attempted to put Rhodes away outside the ring.

The champion placed a battered Cody on the commentary table and climbed into position for a Splash. However, Rhodes moved out of the way at the last second, sending Punk crashing through the table.

The impact further damaged Punk’s already-injured knee.

Rhodes dragged Punk back into the ring and attempted another Cody Cutter, but the move inadvertently took out the referee. With the official down, Punk capitalized and hit Rhodes with a GTS.

Punk attempted to hit another GTS after Rhodes collapsed onto his shoulders, but The American Nightmare countered the maneuver into Cross Rhodes.

The collision sent Punk rolling out of the ring.

And that was when everything changed.

Randy Orton suddenly appeared.

Orton immediately targeted Rhodes and delivered a devastating RKO, leaving The American Nightmare down and defenseless.

Punk capitalized on the chaos, dragging himself back into the ring and hitting Cody with the decisive GTS.

The referee recovered and counted the three.

CM Punk defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Orton's shocking return marked his first WWE television appearance since losing to Rhodes at WrestleMania 42 Night One. The Viper's involvement also adds an entirely new wrinkle to his history with The American Nightmare.

For Punk, the victory marked his first televised defense of the Undisputed WWE Championship. Punk captured the title from Sami Zayn on the July 6 episode of WWE RAW in his hometown of Chicago.

With Orton now back and Cody Rhodes robbed of the championship, the Undisputed WWE Championship picture has suddenly become far more complicated.